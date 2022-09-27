220928-news-nhangrun1-a1

Senior Master Sgt. Jeff Delorey, superintendent of health services with the New Hampshire Air National Guard’s 157th Medical Group, runs a 24-mile leg of the For Rangers Ultramarathon through the Kenyan back country on Sept. 14. Delorey finished first out of 60 competitors during the five-day race.

 Beyond the Ultimate Race Series

On the morning of Sept. 13, a bus of endurance athletes from around the globe left Nairobi, Kenya and rumbled hundreds of miles into the wide-open wilderness of eastern Africa.

After their seven-hour journey, the cramped and sweaty passengers stepped off the bus and into their base camp at the Lewa Conservancy.

220928-news-nhangrun4-a1

Senior Master Sgt. Jeff Delorey and Cherif Nait Saada, a competitor from France, finish the For Rangers Ultramarathon Sept. 18 in Kenya. Delorey finished first out of 60 competitors during the five-day race.
220928-news-nhangrun2-a1

Senior Master Sgt. Jeff Delorey and Cherif Nait Saada, a competitor from France, finish the For Rangers Ultramarathon on Sept. 18 in Kenya. Delorey finished first out of 60 competitors during the five-day race.
220928-news-nhangrun3-a1

Senior Master Sgt. Jeff Delorey, left, and Cherif Nait Saada, a competitor from France, battle for position during the For Rangers Ultramarathon on Sept. 15 in Kenya.