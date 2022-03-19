In recognition of Women’s History Month, Granite State journalist Keith O’Brien, author of “Fly Girls,” will appear at a book-signing and presentation Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire in Londonderry.
LONDONDERRY — Women have always played a pivotal role in aviation history, and the fight for equality hasn’t been without turbulence, contends New Hampshire author Keith O’Brien in his book “Fly Girls.”
To mark Women’s History Month, O’Brien will give a presentation and book signing at the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire at 7 p.m. Thursday.
O’Brien’s radio stories have appeared on National Public Radio’s “All Things Considered,” “Marketplace,” “Here & Now,” “Only a Game” and “This American Life.” He has also written for the New York Times and the New York Times Magazine, the Washington Post, USA Today, Politico, Slate, Esquire.com and the Oxford American, among others.
“Fly Girls,” released in 2018, illustrates the risks that aviation’s female pioneers took to advance their own careers in addition to fighting for inclusion in the air. The book focuses on the stories of five women, some of whom are familiar, while others are less well known.
Florence Klingensmith, for instance, was a high school dropout from Fargo, N.D., and Louise Thaden was a young mother of two who got her start selling coal in Wichita, Kansas. Both were boundary-pushing pilots frequently overlooked by the history books.
The women’s stories take readers to heights previously unknown; from Amelia Earhart’s famed crossing of the Atlantic and the many women who preceded her to the air races of the 1920s and 1930s that often looked down upon women as competitors.
Tickets are $10. Book-signing packages, which include admission, are $40 for a hard-cover copy of “Fly Girls” or $30 for paperback.
Advance tickets are available online at www.eventbrite.com by searching on “Aviation Museum Fly Girls.” Tickets may also be purchased in advance by calling Leah Dearborn at 603-669-4877 or at the door, 27 Navigator Road.