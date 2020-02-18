MANCHESTER — The Boy Scout organization covering New Hampshire stressed Tuesday that it is legally and financially independent from the Boy Scouts of America, the umbrella organization that filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection this week because of a crushing load of lawsuits alleging sexual assaults.
The Daniel Webster Council, which runs all Boy Scout programs in New Hampshire, said that scouting programs will continue and recommended restricted donations, which cannot be diverted from their designated purpose.
“In short, we expect no changes to the local scouting experience across the state of New Hampshire,” the Council said in an email statement.
Across the state, 8,400 boys and girls take part in scouting through the Daniel Webster Council. Another 3,000 adults volunteer.
The Boy Scouts of America announced Tuesday that it had filed for bankruptcy amid a flood of lawsuits over allegations of child sexual abuse stretching back decades.
The bankruptcy, which was filed in Delaware, will allow the Boy Scouts to bring all of the lawsuits into one court and try to negotiate a settlement, rather than using the organization’s funds to fight each case separately, which could leave some victims with nothing.
A similar bankruptcy strategy to resolve sex abuse lawsuits has been used by more than 20 Catholic dioceses and by USA Gymnastics.
It could, however, be challenging to determine the value of the Boy Scouts’ assets. The national organization said in its most recent annual report from 2018 that it had $1.5 billion. But hundreds of local councils have their own assets, and victims may try to make those available for settling claims.
The Daniel Webster Council has a $3.9 million operating budget funded by camping revenue, activity income, popcorn sales and individual and community contributions. Annual registration fees of $60 per scout go to the National Council, according to an email from a representative for the Daniel Webster Council.
Nationally, membership in the organization’s Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts was down 13% at the end of 2018 compared to 2012, according to the organization’s annual report.
The Daniel Webster Council is currently facing a lawsuit brought last May by six former Scouts who say they were molested by former Scout leader and sex-crimes convict Eugene Perreault in the Newfields-Epping area during the 1990s and early 2000s. The Council has denied responsibility.
In a statement, the Daniel Webster Council said it has developed some of the strongest expert-informed youth protection policies found in any youth-serving organization, and volunteers and employees take youth protection seriously.
The bankruptcy is not expected to affect the organization’s programs, which promote self-reliance through outdoor activities, such as hiking and camping. The group already was struggling with declining membership and controversy over admitting gay and female members.
Boy Scouts of America, based in Irving, Texas, has said it sincerely apologizes to anyone harmed, that it believes the accusers, and that it encourages victims to come forward.
Founded in 1910, the organization has been overwhelmed by hundreds of claims after several states, including New York, removed legal hurdles that had barred people from suing over old allegations of child sex abuse.
The changes to the law coincided with the #MeToo movement and a shift in public opinion that has been more supportive of accusers. The result has been a wave of lawsuits against church leaders, doctors and schools, as well as scouting.
The Boy Scouts said in a statement that “we can live up to our social and moral responsibility to fairly compensate victims” while “also ensuring that we carry out our mission to serve youth, families and local communities through our programs.”