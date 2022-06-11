An Exeter High School graduate from Kensington and the son of former baseball All-Star Steve Sax were two of five Marines killed in an aircraft crash in Southern California on Wednesday.
Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, of Kensington was an MV-22B Pilot and a Marine for nearly nine years. His personal awards include the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Navy Unit Commendation, National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal.
He was a 2009 graduate of Exeter High School and a 2013 graduate of Norwich University in Vermont. He was on the wrestling team in high school and college, and had served in the Marines for nearly nine years.
“The Kensington Board of Selectmen and the entire Town send their deepest condolences to his family on their tragic loss,” read a statement on the town’s website.
The five were assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364, under the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, according to a statement issued Friday night by Maj. Mason Englehart of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.
“It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of five Marines from the Purple Fox family,” said Lt. Col. John C. Miller, the squadron’s commanding officer. “This is an extremely difficult time for (us) and it is hard to express the impact that this loss has had on our squadron and its families.”
The crash’s cause is under investigation, Englehart said. It occurred around 12:25 p.m. Wednesday near Coachella Canal Road and Highway 78 in Imperial County, Calif., about 10 miles north of the Mexican border, officials said.
Early radio calls from the scene by emergency responders and social media posts suggested that the aircraft may have been carrying nuclear materials. Marine officials said later that those reports were not true.
Capt. John J. Sax, 33, died when an MV-22B Osprey crashed Wednesday in the training exercise.
Steve Sax confirmed his son’s death in a statement issued Friday night to CBS Los Angeles.
“For those of you that knew Johnny, you saw his huge smile, bright light, his love for his family, the Marines, the joy of flying airplanes and defending our country! He was my hero and the best man I know, there was no better person to defend our country,” the elder Sax said.
He continued: “There was never any doubt from a young age that Johnny would be a pilot and his passion was to fly! I am so proud of the man he became and so proud to call him my son! This loss will change my life forever and is a loss to not only the Marines but this world!”
The Marines were assigned to Camp Pendleton, Calif. John Sax had been a Marine for nearly six years and received the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.
Others killed were Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson, 21, of Winnebago, Ill.; Cpl. Seth D. Rasmuson, 21, of Johnson County, Wyo.; and Lance Cpl. Evan A. Strickland, 19, of Valencia County, N.M.
Steve Sax, now 62, was a Rookie of the Year, a five-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion. A second baseman, he played for the Los Angeles Dodgers (1981-88), New York Yankees (1989-91), Chicago White Sox (1992-93) and Oakland Athletics (1994).