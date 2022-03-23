The Most Rev. Peter Libasci, bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Manchester, is calling on the faithful to join in a worldwide prayer service on Friday, seeking God’s protection for the people of Ukraine and Russia.
A Mass and “Act of Consecration” will be held at St. Joseph Cathedral in Manchester that day at noon, and Libasci is asking churches across New Hampshire to be open for prayers and consecration at that time as well.
The noontime services here will coincide with a penance service led by Pope Francis in Rome, when the spiritual head of the worldwide Roman Catholic church will offer an Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary for humanity as a whole, and Ukraine and Russia in particular. The service will be in Saint Peter’s Basilica at 5 p.m. local Rome time.
“I wish in a special way to entrust the nations at war to the Blessed Virgin Mary,” Pope Francis wrote in a letter to bishops worldwide.
“This Act of Consecration is meant to be a gesture of the universal Church, which in this dramatic moment lifts up to God, through his Mother and ours, the cry of pain of all those who suffer and implore an end to the violence, and to entrust the future of our human family to the Queen of Peace,” he wrote.
Pope Francis called on priests, religious and the faithful to gather in churches and “raise a heartfelt and choral plea to Mary our Mother.”
In response to the pope’s call, Libasci sent a letter to New Hampshire parishes, asking all to participate in the Act of Consecration on Friday, which is the Feast of the Annunciation, commemorating when an angel appeared to Mary and told her she would bear the son of God.
“I ask that churches be open and leaders be on hand to encourage prayers and the prayer of consecration itself,” Libasci said.
“May God reward the world with peace and the wherewithal to rebuild what is broken by the sins of humanity,” the bishop wrote.
Bevin Kennedy, cabinet secretary for development and communications for the Manchester diocese, explained that the act of consecration in the Catholic church “is an entrustment and also an appeal to God.”
The consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, she said, “signifies our love and our trust in the Blessed Mother.”
“We’re asking for her protection for all of her children, and in a very special way” for the people of Ukraine and Russia, Kennedy said. “Essentially, it’s an appeal to God for our particular need, which is peace.”
The noontime service at the cathedral will be live-streamed.
There’s an historic significance to the act of consecrating Russia to Mary, tied to the apparitions of Mary in Fatima, Portugal, in 1917. That’s where three children had visions of Mary that included a request to pray for the conversion of Russia.
During World War II, Pope Pius XII in 1942 consecrated the world to the Immaculate Heart of Mary; 10 years later, he did the same for the Russian people.
To participate in Friday’s consecration by live-stream, go to: https://www.stjosephcathedralnh.org.