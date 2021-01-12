The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation has distributed more than $4.1 million in grants in 2020 through its Community Grants Program to support 88 nonprofits located across the state.
Donations made to the foundation's Community Crisis Action Fund, paired with donor-advised and discretionary funds, allowed the total amount of funds awarded through the grants program to be increased last year by almost $1 million.
Foundation staff said the grants will help support struggling families, connect young people with life-changing mentors, help people get dental care, defend the rights of immigrants and refugees, help the arts to flourish, boost the state's economy, protect natural resources, and more.
“Nonprofits do critical work in every community in our region — in times of crisis, and always,” said Anne Phillips, director of grantmaking at the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, in a statement. “Many of them have been on the front lines during the public health crisis, and many have adapted and innovated in amazing ways to continue meeting their missions for our communities. The Foundation is proud to partner with and support these organizations that make New Hampshire a better place for everyone.”
The Charitable Foundation awards more than $40 million in grants each year. The foundation administers multiple grant programs — some focused on specific regions, populations and issue areas — and also makes grants through donor-advised funds.
“Operating support is just critical,” said Phillips in a statement. “It allows organizations to put resources where they are most needed when they are most needed. Nonprofits can do the most good for our communities when they have flexible dollars to work with.”
The Community Grants program is open to all qualified nonprofits that serve New Hampshire in the areas of health and well-being, civic engagement, education, economic development, environmental protection and arts and culture.
The following is a complete list of grants made in 2020 through the Charitable Foundation’s Community Grants Program:
• 3S Contemporary Arts Space, Inc., Portsmouth, $60,000
• Acton Wakefield Watersheds Alliance, Union, $60,000
• Alzheimer’s Association-Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter, Waltham, Mass., $30,000
• American Friends Service Committee-New Hampshire Program, Concord, $60,000
• Arts Alive!, Inc., Keene, $30,000
• Ausbon Sargent Land Preservation Trust, New London, $60,000
• Belknap House, Laconia, $30,000
• Boys & Girls Clubs of Central NH, Concord, $20,000
• Brain Injury Association of New Hampshire, Concord, $25,000
• Bridge Project, North Woodstock, $22,500
• Canterbury Shaker Village, Canterbury, $60,000
• Careers CLiC, Hanover, $60,000
• Center for New Beginnings, Littleton, $30,000
• Center For Wildlife, Cape Neddick, Maine, $30,000
Children Unlimited, Inc., Conway, $60,000
Claremont Senior Center, Inc., Claremont, $30,000
• Community Caregivers of Greater Derry, Londonderry, $60,000
• Community Day Care Center, Inc., Portsmouth, $60,000
• Community Partners, Dover, $60,000
• Community Players of Concord, $30,000
• Easter Seals New Hampshire, Inc., Manchester, $60,000
• Fair Tide, Inc., Kittery, Maine, $30,000
• Family Resource Center at Gorham, Gorham, $60,000
• Five Rivers Conservation Trust, Concord, $60,000
• Franklin Opera House, Franklin, $30,000
• Friends of Mascoma Foundation, Canaan, $30,000
• Full Circle Farm Therapeutic Horsemanship, Newport, $30,000
• Girls at Work, Inc., Manchester, $30,000
• Girls Incorporated of New Hampshire, Manchester, $60,000
• Global Campuses Foundation, Williston, Vt., $30,000
• Granite State Independent Living, Concord, $60,000
• Great Works Regional Land Trust, South Berwick, Maine, $30,000
• Greater Nashua Dental Connection, Inc., Nashua, $60,000
• Greater Tilton Area Family Resource Center, Tilton, $60,000
• Green Mountain Conservation Group, Effingham, $60,000
• HealthFirst Family Care Center, Inc., Franklin, $60,000
• Historical Society of Cheshire County, Keene, $60,000
• Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, Keene, $60,000
• Kimball Jenkins, Concord, $30,000
• LIFE Ministries Inc., Wolfeboro Falls, $60,000
• Land For Good, Inc., Keene, $60,000
• Lebanon Opera House Improvement Corporation, Lebanon, $60,000
• LISTEN – Lebanon In Service To Each Neighbor, Lebanon, $60,000
• Mid-State Health Center, Plymouth, $60,000
• Monadnock Area Peer Support Agency, Keene, $30,000
• Moore Center Services, Inc., Manchester, $60,000
• Mount Washington Valley Housing Coalition, Conway, $22,500
• Mountain Top Music Center, Conway, $48,000
• Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum, Warner, $20,000
• Nashua Community Music School, $30,000
• New Generation, Inc., Greenland, $60,000
• New Hampshire Association of Conservation Districts, Concord, $30,000
• New Hampshire Musculoskeletal Institute, Manchester, $60,000
• New Hampshire Peace Action Education Fund, Concord, $30,000
• New Hampshire Public Broadcasting, Durham, $60,000
• New Hampshire Sustainable Energy Association, Concord, $60,000
• NH Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, Concord, $60,000
• North Country Chamber Players, Franconia, $30,000
• Old Berwick Historical Society, South Berwick, Maine, $30,000
• Palace Theatre Trust, Manchester, $60,000
• Pemi Youth Center Inc., Plymouth, $30,000
• Peterborough Players, Peterborough, $60,000
• Players Ring Theatre, Portsmouth, $30,000
• Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative, Plymouth, $57,000
• Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra, Portsmouth, $30,000
• Reach Out and Read, Inc., Boston, $60,000
• Red River Theatres, Inc., Concord, $60,000
• Riverbend Community Mental Health, Inc., Concord, $60,000
• Seacoast Science Center, Inc., Rye, $60,000
• Southeast Land Trust of New Hampshire, Exeter, $60,000
• Southeastern Regional Education Service Center, Inc., Bedford, $30,000
• Special Olympics New Hampshire, Manchester, $30,000
• Symphony New Hampshire, Nashua, $60,000
• The Grapevine Family & Community Resource Center, Antrim, $60,000
• The Mental Health Center for Southern New Hampshire, Derry, $60,000
• The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester, $60,000
• The Monadnock Conservancy, Keene, $60,000
• The Youth Council, Inc., Nashua, $60,000
• TLC Family Resource Center, Claremont, $60,000
• Turning Points Network, Claremont, $60,000
• Twin Pines Housing Trust, White River Junction, Vt., $60,000
• TwinState MakerSpaces, Inc, Lebanon, $30,000
• Valley Court Diversion Program, White River Junction, Vt., $45,000
• Visions for Creative Housing Solutions, Inc., Enfield, $30,000
• Visiting Nurse Home Care & Hospice of Carroll County, North Conway, $60,000
• Windsor County Partners, Windsor, Vt., $15,000
• YMCA Camp Coniston, Grantham, $40,000
• YMCA of the North Shore, Plaistow, $60,000