CONCORD — The challenges of the past couple years did not show on Evelyn Harbour’s face as she walked around downtown Concord for the New Hampshire Down Syndrome Association’s annual Buddy Walk on Sunday afternoon.
She was joined by about 15 others on team “Derek’s Dynamite,” in honor of her son, Derek, 6, who has Down syndrome.
Harbour, who lives in Manchester, said services for Derek were essentially halted early on in the pandemic, and she noticed setbacks. Socialization and interactions are important, she said.
“They learn so much from mimicking, so the interaction with other kids and parents and specialists are important,” she said.
He progressed a lot since the start of the year.
Hundreds gathered Sunday in front of the steps of the State House to participate in the walk, eat a meal provided by Smoke Shack Café and hear from keynote speaker Matthew Schwab, a 24-year-old motivational speaker from North Carolina who has Down syndrome. In December 2019, he gave a TEDx talk titled, “How I Know Including People With Down Syndrome Is A Good Thing.”
He wore a T-shirt that read “include” during the five-minute, 45-second talk, which is posted on YouTube.
“One of the things that makes me a bit different is my Down syndrome, and that’s a good thing,” he said in his speech.
NHDSA is the leading provider of information and advocacy in the Granite State with a mission to promote education, camaraderie and inclusion for those who live with, or are touched by, Down syndrome.
Melissa Gaska, president of NHDSA, said the event drew about 430 people and raised more than $32,000. She was surprised fundraising continued during COVID with virtual events. (Last year’s walk was a scaled-back event due to the pandemic.)
“A big reason we do this walk is for awareness for Down syndrome,” she said. “It is awareness for inclusion for our community into the rest of the community.”
Many parents of children with Down syndrome are constantly advocating for services and making sure they are getting what they are supposed to get, Gaska said.
“They have just changed our lives for the better,” she said of all those with Down syndrome, including her daughter, Ella. “You are a much better person. You’re kinder. You’re much more sympathetic to everybody, not just people with Down syndrome. Knowing a person with Down syndrome in your life makes you a better person.”
Jeremy Allard, 30, of Manchester, who has Down syndrome said he enjoyed the one-mile walk around the State House most. He was joined by his parents, Donald and Sonja.
He pointed to the sky in explaining why awareness of Down syndrome is important.
“God made us this way,” he said.
Another group, “Rosy’s Bud,” raised more than $6,000 for the organization and walked alongside Rosalie Haarlander, 5, of Londonderry, who has Down syndrome.
Her father, Jesse Haarlander, said the family had about 50 team members there in person Sunday and others participating on their own from other parts of the country. They’ve been participating in it since Rosy was born and have been the top team for the past three years.
“This is our Christmas of every year,” he said. “This is our big event where those of us in the community get together. This is an event we look forward to every year.”
The toughest challenge was getting access for the services needed during COVID with everything scaled back, Haarlander said.
“It made it a little more challenging to get those services or the same quality of services,” he said. “If you are getting speech services in person, you can see the person and you can see the way their mouth is moving. You have an intimate connection. Whereas if you are receiving speech service over Zoom the quality is just not the same.”
Harbour was impressed with the turnout and the words Schwab had to offer to all the families.
“The motivation that everybody gets is incredible,” she said.