A 24-hour online fundraising event to benefit hundreds of New Hampshire nonprofits and causes starts Tuesday.
Despite the pandemic, last year’s NH Gives event brought in more donations than the previous four years combined. An unprecedented 14,000 people gave $3.4 million to nearly 500 nonprofits in just 24 hours — including $1 million in the first eight minutes of the event, according to a news release.
The event runs from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday at NHGives.org. The website is a secure platform where people can learn about the work being done by nonprofits across the state. The nonprofits in part feed people who are hungry, mentor children, protect the environment and enrich communities through the arts, according to a news release.
The nearly 600 nonprofits will compete for additional cash prizes, with leaderboards displaying progress. Nearly $1 million in matching gifts will boost contributions.
Since the New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits launched NH Gives in 2016, the event has raised more than $4.8 million.
“Granite Staters showed up big for nonprofits in 2020 and we are inviting them to join us again,” said Kathleen Reardon, CEO of the New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits, in a statement.
There will be multiple opportunities for people to double their donations. Almost $320,000 in matching funds, made possible by the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation and its donors, will be offered at intervals during the 24-hour event to help encourage people to give. In addition, donors have offered more than $700,000 to match donations to specific nonprofits.
A 24-hour live stream on NHGives.org and Facebook will feature participating nonprofits, New Hampshire notables and entertainment. For more information, go to NHGives.org.