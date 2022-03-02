CONCORD — House Democratic Leader Renny Cushing of Hampton, one of the state’s most successful progressive lawmakers, stepped down from his post as he’s become more seriously ill from Stage 4 prostate cancer.
Cushing, 75, issued a statement through his daughter Denise that announced he was “with great reluctance” taking a “temporary, medical leave of absence.”
He named Deputy Leader David Cote of Nashua as his interim replacement.
“I have fought my entire life for the people of New Hampshire and served in the Legislature for more than 30 years — but for now, I need to focus on another fight,” Cushing said.
Serving in his eighth two-year term, Cushing spent many years as a member of the House Democratic staff.
Former House Finance Chairman Mary Jane Wallner of Concord will take over Cote’s role as deputy leader and head up the party caucus.
“All Granite Staters should know one thing — House Democrats will continue our unwavering resolve for you against radical Republican extremism in Concord,” Cushing said.
For more than two decades, Cushing has had a friendship with House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry.
“Leader Cushing is a well-respected member of the N.H. House of Representatives and a dedicated public servant,” Packard posted on Twitter.
“I wish him the best as he takes this time to focus on his health and be with his family and loved ones.”
For many years, Packard served as chairman of the House Transportation Committee.
Just a few feet away in the Legislative Office Building, Cushing spent that same period as the past chairman and member of the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee.
Gov. Chris Sununu was one of the first upon word of this concerning news to offer his encouragement to Cushing on social media.
"As@rennycushing takes this time to focus on his health, Valerie and I join with so many here in the Granite State in wishing he and his family well. Our prayers are with you, Renny," Sununu tweeted.
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester said she's always been proud to stand behind Cushing in any battle and especially this one.
"As a legislator, a passionate advocate for all Granite Staters, and a dear friend, Representative Cushing has taken on some of New Hampshire’s most significant civil rights battles," Soucy said.
"I am honored to have worked alongside him for so many years and now, I am proud to continue to stand by him as he takes on this next fight."
A Portsmouth native and father of three, Cushing saw in 1988 his schoolteacher father gunned down at his home by Robert McLaughlin, an off-duty Hampton police officer.
Prime mover to repeal death penalty
The horrific experience moved Cushing to co-found Murder Victims’ Families for Human Rights.
He later worked for years in Boston as a staffer with the Massachusetts office of the Death Penalty Information Center.
There’s no doubt Cushing was one of the prime movers behind the New Hampshire Legislature ending decades of support for and ultimately voting to repeal the death penalty in 2019.
Then, after Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed the bill, Cushing rallied the bipartisan campaign to override that decision and change the ultimate punishment in New Hampshire to life without parole.
In his teens, Cushing traveled the country, getting rides in cars and hopping on trains. Later he worked on the campaign for civil rights and then for a decade in opposition to a nuclear plant in Seabrook.
“Renny has always been an institutionalist, somebody who stands for not making it personal, looking for common ground and always going the extra mile, trying to get it right,” said General Court Chief Operating Office Terry Pfaff, who served with Cushing in the House. “There are so few of people like Renny left.”
Cushing said in a May 2021 interview that doctors had given him only nine to 18 months left to live.
“This is my first time dying, so I’m doing the best I can,” he told the New Hampshire Bulletin. “And, you know, I’m living. I’m going on living.”
Ground floor with Bernie Sanders
In presidential politics, Cushing has always been an unapologetic liberal.
He was one of the first in 2015 to join the quixotic New Hampshire presidential primary campaign of Bernie Sanders, who went on to defeat establishment favorites Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden and others in 2020.
“Renny, my heart and thoughts are with you! You have done so much for N.H., but most of all you are an incredibly special person!” said state Sen. and potential 2022 Democratic candidate for governor Tom Sherman of Rye.
