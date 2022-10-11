CONCORD -- New Hampshire hunters can share their fall harvest with the needy through the “Hunt for the Hungry” program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, which is a program of Catholic Charities NH. Once again this fall, the New Hampshire Food Bank is collecting donations of processed deer and moose for distribution to more than 400 food pantries, soup kitchens, homeless shelters and group homes statewide.

Last year, the Hunt for the Hungry program took in over 2,000 pounds of donated deer and moose meat for distribution to those in need.