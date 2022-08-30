State insurance regulators recovered over $2.3 million in overbilling and denied claims by private insurers, bringing a record level of fines against companies over the last year, newly-released data shows.
The New Hampshire Insurance Department (NHID) reports its Consumer Services Unit processed 851 consumer complaint investigations, 3,934 assistance requests and 96 applications for external health review over the last fiscal year.
“The unit’s mission is simple and consumer centric: educate, navigate and investigate,” said NHID Director of the Consumer Services Unit Keith Nyhan. “I encourage any NH resident who believes that they have been treated unfairly by a licensee to contact the department where a Consumer Services Officer is ready to listen, provide guidance as necessary and advocate for those being unjustly treated.”
The Consumer Services Unit is divided into two sub-units: Property and Casualty and Life and Health. The Property and Casualty sub-unit provides insurance consumers with assistance by answering questions, investigating complaints, distributing educational materials, and assisting the NH Emergency Management Operations Center during catastrophic weather events.
During Fiscal Year 2021, the unit processed 449 consumer complaint investigations, 48 auto body shop investigations and 1,382 requests for service, data shows, totaling $1,281,711 in funds recovered.
The Life and Health sub-unit processed 352 consumer complaint investigations, 88 health care provider investigations, 2,252 requests for assistance and 96 applications for external health review, resulting in the recovery of $1,008,413.
“Consumer protection and service is at the heart of our mission at the New Hampshire Insurance Department,” said Deputy Insurance Commissioner DJ Bettencourt, in a statement. “We are proud of the hard work of our Consumer Services Unit and their unwavering commitment to helping consumers better understand their insurance products and navigating the complexities of their policies when issues arise.”