Champions in Action: check presentation
Buy Now

Guests gather for the Champions in Action check presentation at Citizens in Manchester on Thursday. Andrea LaMoreaux, NH Lakes president, and Joe Carelli, president of Citizens New Hampshire, hold the check.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

NH LAKES, a nonprofit organization whose urgent mission is to restore and preserve the health of the state’s 1,000- plus lakes, has been named a 2023 Champion in Action by Citizens and the New Hampshire Union Leader.

The recognition, a Citizens initiative for 20 years, comes with a $35,000 unrestricted grant and significant promotional and volunteer support to increase public awareness and outreach to lakefront property owners to help control runoff and pollution that threatens New Hampshire’s lakes.