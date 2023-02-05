Guests gather for the Champions in Action check presentation at Citizens in Manchester on Thursday. Andrea LaMoreaux, NH Lakes president, and Joe Carelli, president of Citizens New Hampshire, hold the check.
Andrea LaMoreaux, NH Lakes president, speaks at a Champions in Action event in Manchester on Thursday.
Joe Carelli, president of Citizens Bank for New Hampshire, speaks at a Champions in Action event in Manchester on Thursday.
Martin Elmer of the New Hampshire Union Leader speaks at the Champions in Action event at Citizens Bank in Manchester on Feb. 2, 2023.
NH LAKES, a nonprofit organization whose urgent mission is to restore and preserve the health of the state’s 1,000- plus lakes, has been named a 2023 Champion in Action by Citizens and the New Hampshire Union Leader.
The recognition, a Citizens initiative for 20 years, comes with a $35,000 unrestricted grant and significant promotional and volunteer support to increase public awareness and outreach to lakefront property owners to help control runoff and pollution that threatens New Hampshire’s lakes.
“Twice a year, we look around us and ask, what are some of the most pressing issues we want to support? Environmental sustainability fits into one of most important conversations today,” said Joe Carelli, president of Citizens New Hampshire.
NH Lakes, through its stewardship, is “safeguarding our precious natural resources” to ensure that they continue to bring joy and economic well-being to New Hampshire through tourism and recreation.
“This recognition from Citizens couldn’t come at a better time,” said Andrea LaMoreaux, president of NH LAKES. “This award gives us a megaphone” and allowing the organization to increase statewide awareness, education and free one-on-one support to property owners.
“New Hampshire has some of the cleanest lakes in the country and we want to keep them that way,” LaMoreaux said. “We’re at a tipping point.”
During the past three summers, New Hampshire’s lakes experienced a record number of toxic bacteria blooms, which endanger people and pets.
“Our lakes are telling us they’re sick,” said LaMoreaux. Last year, there were 40 public health advisories in 37 lakes, and one in a river.
“Cyanobacteria are one of the oldest organisms on the planet. They’re generally dormant and in low enough concentrations,” said Bruce Freeman, board chairman of NH LAKES. But fertilizer runoff, road salt, leaching from septic tanks, increased development and rising water temperatures have conspired to boost bacteria growth, Freeman said. Natural barriers, including hedges and vegetation, have decreased, making runoff a substantial threat.
In New Hampshire, milfoil, an invasive plant, remains the biggest offender, and the Asian Clam, an invasive which disrupts natural ecology and the food chain, is slowly spreading, said LaMoreaux.
“Our lakes are fragile and some of them are getting sick,” she said. “Financial support helps us get more boots on the ground.”
The organization’s Lake Host program teaches boaters simple steps to prevent the spread of unwanted plants and animals on their watercraft. The LakeSmart Lake-Friendly Living program teaches property owners how to prevent polluted water from running off their land into lakes.
Critical, too, is expanding statewide awareness. The Champion in Action recognition includes advertising and reporting on the efforts and mission of NH LAKES.
“We’re excited for our New Hampshire Union Leader readers to learn about NH LAKES and their work to keep Granite State lakes healthy,” said Brendan McQuaid, Union Leader publisher. “Our lakes are jewels in the New Hampshire crown and work to protect their natural beauty deserves to be highlighted.”
Corelli said 370 organizations have been awarded Champion in Action Grants over the last 20 years, and this is the first for environmental sustainability.
“There’s no better way to support an organization that to provide unrestricted grants,” Corelli said. He stressed the importance of stories that bring issues to life.
“The amount of awareness is exponential. A number one growth opportunity is being named a Champion in Action.”