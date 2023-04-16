Robby Ketchell, left, with his 19-month-old son, Wyatt, and marathon record-holder Eliud Kipchoge. Ketchell says Kipchoge’s motto, “No human is limited,” holds special meaning for him in regard to Wyatt, who has Down syndrome.
Robby Ketchell worked alongside Keynan elite marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge to create the perfect conditions to run 26.2 miles in under two hours in 2019, and he has faith Kipchoge will come out on top at this year’s Boston Marathon on Monday.
At a carefully selected course in Vienna, Austria, Kipchoge ran 26.2 miles in 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Ketchell watched in real-time from an operation center.
Ketchell, a performance scientist from Hampton Falls, knows the Boston Marathon course — which starts in Hopkinton, Mass. and ends in Boston’s Copley Square — is known for being arduous because of its elevation changes and weather is unpredictable from year to year.
“First and foremost, there is a race to be won,” Ketchell said. “It doesn’t really matter what time you do it in as long as you cross the finish line first. There is a little bit of racing dynamics that is going to happen. I can’t speak for him, but I know he wants to win more than anything else.”
Kipchoge, 38, is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and world record holder in running the Berlin Marathon in 2:01:39 in September 2018.
Kipchoge said he would be chasing first place but wouldn’t mind breaking the record set by fellow Kenyan Geoffrey Mutai (2:03:02) in 2011.
Besides Kipchoge, 30,239 participants have entered the race, according to the Boston Athletic Association.
Ketchell went to Boston last Thursday to greet Kipchoge, but they didn’t talk about strategy or the marathon at all.
Kipchoge lives and trains in Kaptagat, Kenya.
“This is definitely nothing new for him to run on terrain like this,” Ketchell said of the Boston Marathon course. “He runs on all sorts of different terrain. I would say it is out of the ordinary. Every course has its own unique parameters to them.”
The Vienna race involved a perfectly plotted route, ideal weather conditions and a whole team of pacesetters, who created a formation to break the wind. Those runners took turns and did not run the entire time. Vienna was selected for its temperate weather, flat topography and low elevation.
Ketchell was recruited for a prior attempt in 2017 for his work as a performance scientist for elite bicycle racing teams.
Unlike Vienna, the forecast in Boston calls for some rain. The wind will be the biggest challenge, Ketchell said.
The rain will change how the temperature is felt and impact traction on the roadway.
“Everybody is running the same race and everybody has the same conditions,” Ketchell said. “You are running against everybody at the same time.”
On Monday, Kipchoge will be joined by at least nine other elite runners from Kenya, including Evans Chebet and Benson Kipruto, who have run 2:03:00 and 2:04:24, respectively.
“You have one gauge, which is how you feel, but you need to know how you feel relative to how everyone else feels so you know how you are going to gauge the rest of the event,” Ketchell said.
Ben True of West Lebanon is also in the pro field for Monday’s marathon. His personal best is 2:12:53 (New York 2021).
Ketchell said he is inspired by Kipchoge’s mantra, “no human is limited.”
Ketchell mentioned his own superhero, his son, Wyatt, 5, who has Down syndrome. He said Kipchoge’s messages resonate with a lot of people no matter their challenges.
Ketchell said he’ll be watching the race on TV because you see more that way.
“I think it is just great for the sport,” he said of Kipchoge running. “It is great to have someone like Kipchoge to come to Boston and participate in one of the biggest marathons in the world. I also think it is an opportunity to show why he is so great.”