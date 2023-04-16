Kipchoge with Ketchell

Robby Ketchell, left, with his 19-month-old son, Wyatt, and marathon record-holder Eliud Kipchoge. Ketchell says Kipchoge’s motto, “No human is limited,” holds special meaning for him in regard to Wyatt, who has Down syndrome.

 Provided by Marya Pongrace
Eliud Kipchoge

Keynan elite marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge gets in a training run in Boston before the race on Monday. 

Robby Ketchell worked alongside Keynan elite marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge to create the perfect conditions to run 26.2 miles in under two hours in 2019, and he has faith Kipchoge will come out on top at this year’s Boston Marathon on Monday.

At a carefully selected course in Vienna, Austria, Kipchoge ran 26.2 miles in 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Ketchell watched in real-time from an operation center.