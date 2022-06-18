The New Hampshire Master Chorale’s 19th-season finale, taking place at 4 p.m. today in the restored Colonial Theatre in Laconia, is at turns a haunting and healing expression of social and racial issues.
Featuring a chorus and full orchestra, the program will include 18th-century composer Joseph Haydn’s grand “Mass in Time of War” and two contemporary pieces by composer Joel Thompson – “Seven Last Words of the Unarmed” and “America Will Be!”
Master Chorale Director Dan Perkins chose this program a year ago, before the war in Ukraine and recent mass killings of unarmed Americans.
“As we got closer to spring 2022, current events seemed to match up with what we’re singing about,” Perkins said.
The concert falls on Juneteenth, a day that commemorates the end of slavery in Texas on June 19, 1865.
Samantha Searles, a journalist and actress who has reported on gun violence and prevention, will give a pre-concert talk. The audience will see projected images from #LastWords, an art project by journalist and film-maker Shirin Barghi that illustrates the last words of the men commemorated in Thompson’s piece - Kenneth Chamberlain, Trayvon Martin, Amadou Diallo, Michael Brown, Oscar Grant, John Crawford and Eric Garner.
“America Will Be!” draws on a 1936 poem by Langston Hughes that celebrates the founding ideals of America as “a homeland of the free.” Hughes’ words are interwoven with quotations of Emma Lazarus’ poem, inscribed on the base of the Statue of Liberty: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses/Yearning to breathe free.”