The New Hampshire National Guard has been selected as the new state partner for the Republic of Cabo Verde in the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program, following a months-long selection process involving several other states, officials announced Monday.
Beginning 28 years ago as an initiative to assist countries coming out from under the shadow of the Iron Curtain, the State Partner Program now involves 83 nations — or one-third of the world’s countries — and the National Guard of every U.S. state and territory.
Most of the earliest partnership program countries in Europe have since become U.S. allies in NATO, with many crediting their National Guard state partners for helping make that possible.
“This is great news for New Hampshire,” Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement. “We are safer as a state and country with strategic partnerships across the globe. Our citizens can rest assured that the men and women of the NHNG are the best of the best, providing leadership, security, and knowledge here and abroad.”
Cabo Verde — an archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean off the northwestern coast of Africa and a seven-hour flight from Boston — becomes New Hampshire’s second state partnership country.
The New Hampshire National Guard and El Salvador have enjoyed one of the program’s most successful alliances since 2000, officials said.
“We have the experience and knowledge to build a strong partnership with Cabo Verde,” said New Hampshire Adjutant Gen. David Mikolaities in a statement. “Beyond the shared benefits for Cabo Verde and New Hampshire, we have an opportunity to play a strategic role helping to maintain stability in the region.”
Cabo Verde is home to just over a half-million people who live on 10 volcanic islands.
The New Hampshire National Guard’s application packet for Cabo Verde included letters of support from members of the state’s congressional delegation. As former governors, both U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan were involved in the formation and growth of New Hampshire’s state partnership program.
“This new relationship will provide NH guardsmen with valuable experience working with our Cabo Verdean partners to combat transnational organized crime networks and provide unique opportunities to employ the 157th Air Refueling Wing’s new KC-46 tankers,” said Shaheen, senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
Hassan said the partnership program “helps build cooperation and capabilities in our interconnected world, a commonsense, cost-effective program that has helped ensure U.S. readiness at home and abroad.”
“Granite Staters have a proud history of representing our country on the global stage, and this partnership will build on that legacy,” said U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H.
“This strategic partnership will support our national security by building lasting alliances and ensuring our two countries can work alongside each other to counter transnational organized crime operations,” said U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H.