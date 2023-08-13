A New Hampshire nurse who was kidnapped in Haiti last month along with her daughter is speaking publicly for the first time since her release, saying she is “humbled” by the support they received.
Alix Dorsainvil and her daughter were kidnapped in Port-au-Prince on July 27. They were released last week, almost two weeks after being taken hostage.
Dorsainvil worked as a school nurse for El Roi Haiti, which also employs her husband, Sandro, who is a director.
“I am completely humbled by the outpouring of support and prayer for myself and my sweet baby both during and following our time in captivity,” Dorsainvil said in a statement posted Saturday on El Roi Haiti’s website. “God was so very present in the fire with us and I pray that when I find the words to tell our story, that the mighty name of Jesus may be glorified and many people will come to know his love. Thank you all from the depths of my heart for your love.”
“This song, ‘See a Victory,’ was my battle cry during the most difficult moments,” Dorsainvil added. “There’s a part that says, ‘You take what the enemy meant for evil, and you turn it for good.’ And that is what he is already doing and will continue to do.”
El Roi Haiti said in a statement last week, “It is with a heart of gratitude and immense joy that we confirm the safe release of our staff member and friend, Alix Dorsainvil and her child. We are so thankful for everyone who joined us in prayer and supported us during this crisis.”
El Roi officials have yet to divulge details on how the release happened.
Dorsainvil graduated from Regis College in Weston, Mass., where a program supports nursing education in Haiti. Raised in Middleton, N.H., she also graduated from the Cornerstone Christian Academy in Ossipee.
El Roi Haiti is a Christian organization that operates a K-12 school for Haitian children and offers a variety of other programs, including adult education, vocational instruction and discipleship training.