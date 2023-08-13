New Hampshire nurse, daughter safe after release from Haitian kidnapping

This photo from El Roi Haiti shows Sandro and Alix Dorsainvil. He is a director with the ministry group; she is a community health nurse.

 El Roi Haiti

A New Hampshire nurse who was kidnapped in Haiti last month along with her daughter is speaking publicly for the first time since her release, saying she is “humbled” by the support they received.

Alix Dorsainvil and her daughter were kidnapped in Port-au-Prince on July 27. They were released last week, almost two weeks after being taken hostage.