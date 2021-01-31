Brian Collins has mixed feelings about the Boston Marathon being postponed until October, but he sees at least one benefit if the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t halt the famous road race for the second year in a row.
The 65-year-old Canterbury man, who has competed 30 consecutive times, would typically be well into training by now.
“I wasn’t sad I didn’t have to run 16 to 18 miles Saturday,” he said. Temperatures dipped well into the single digits, with wind chills making it feel even colder.
The Boston Athletic Association last week announced the rescheduled date of Oct. 11 for the marathon. That’s if the COVID-19 pandemic improves and Massachusetts officials sign off. The new date allows him to adjust his training schedule.
Even with the date, he’s skeptical about whether he'll be able to line up at the starting line in Hopkinton, Mass. He completed the race virtually last year.
“We are not even sure with the delayed date they’ll be able to host it,” Collins said. “I think there are still a lot of moving parts related to both the percentage of people who get the vaccine and its effectiveness and then they have to negotiate with all the towns and cities along the route.”
The BAA said in a statement the final decision will be guided by science and collaboration with the eight towns and cities along the famed course, which travels from Hopkinton to Copley Plaza.
The details on field size and other logistics have not been announced. The race typically has at least 30,000 runners who qualify or are raising money for charity.
John Mortimer, owner of Millennium Running, said runners are optimistic the Boston Marathon will be able to run its 125th edition.
“Getting a ‘BQ’ as I call it, a Boston qualifier, is a goal for so many people all around the country not just locally,” he said.
Travel guidance could very well still place restrictions on runners traveling to Massachusetts, he said.
The company organizes and operates the Catholic Medical Center Manchester City Marathon and half marathon, which took place Nov. 8. This year the event took place with a time-trial start where runners took off two a time, 10 seconds apart to spread out the field.
The event drew about 1,800 participants.
Boston Marathon Race Director Dave McGillivray has come to a few Millennium Running events to observe safety protocols. Officials are working on developing flexible plans, he said.
“Everything is still on the table,” he wrote in an email to the Union Leader on Sunday afternoon.
Marathons across the world have adapted during the pandemic: Tokyo and London marathons took place with only the elite field of athletes.
The Richmond Marathon took place over a 16-day period with runners taking on the challenge at their leisure.
Mortimer said smaller marathons across New England are getting more attention. If Boston gets cancelled again, more runners might sign up for this year’s race in Manchester.
“The running community is eager to run organized races,” he said. “They are eager to get out there and compete again. Many of them have just been running virtual races or just training for almost a year now.”
Collins feels bad for the runners who after years of training to qualify have had their goal of running the marathon for the first time delayed.
“They finally get over that hurdle and to then be shut out is very sad,” he said.
The proximity to Boston makes the race even more special for Collins and other runners from the Granite State.
“It will be back,” he said. “I will be back.”