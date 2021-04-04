Special Olympics athletes are staying in shape through a series of challenges as they await news about when the summer games will be held at the University of New Hampshire in Durham.
The games typically happen at the beginning of June. Earlier this month, Special Olympics New Hampshire President and CEO Mary Conroy sent a message that no in-person competitions or local program events will take place until at least June 15.
Conroy said the decision to postpone the games was made with safety in mind, and said a person with an intellectual disability is in a high-risk category for serious complications from COVID-19.
Conroy said Special Olympics surveyed athletes, and most want to participate in the summer games, and basketball and bowling as things reopen this year.
“We are doing all we can to be in a position to be able to execute those events at a minimum when it is safe,” Conroy said.
There are 3,000 Special Olympics athletes statewide. About 1,000 participate in the summer games in Durham and 1,200 volunteers help make that event happen.
As they wait to compete in-person, athletes such as Tyler Berry, 25, of Derry, are taking advantage of the virtual challenges being offered by the organization.
Berry lost close to 40 pounds during the Granite State Restart Challenge and is now participating in Hope Challenge One. He gets points every day for exercising, eating well, helping others and completing chores.
Berry is non-verbal and learning sign language. His mother, Christine, said her son was 15 years old when he started Special Olympics.
Berry plays three-on-three basketball and also competes in track and field.
“For me and my family, it’s been an incredible experience,” Christine Berry said of the challenges. “We walk all the time, every day.”
Chris Panarese, 41, of Manchester, has been competing in Special Olympics for 33 years. He is walking, biking, doing pushups and sit-ups to earn points during the challenges.
“It feels great,” Panarese said.
Panarese has advice for people who have not been active during the pandemic and who may feel sluggish as a result. He says it is important to find something to do.
Panarese is looking forward to competing again in person. He swims, bowls, and participates in track and field.
“I like to spend time with my friends,” Panarese said.
Sarah Bissonnette, 39, of Concord, typically participates in snowboarding during the winter games, and bowling competitions as well as track and field during the summer games. She has been part of the program for four years.
“Special Olympics has changed my life a lot. They believe in you. They accept you for who you are,” Bissonnette said.
Bissonnette has a message for all of the other athletes out there who can’t wait to compete together again.
“I want to let the athletes know they’re awesome and they’re talented and they should just keep doing what they’re doing,” Bissonnette said.
New Hampshire will send 113 people — its largest delegation ever — to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Fla., next June.
Athlete selection for the 2022 USA Games will take place later this year. Organizers hope to conduct tryouts and will use scores from in-person competitions later this year to conduct a random draw of all gold medal winners.