The NH Sportsdome in Goffstown got a boost from the local community after the bubble-like facility deflated last week, likely due to the weight of snow.
CEO Joel Hatin said the company is working with the manufacturer to find out “what's needed for the repair.”
“The first step for us was to clear off the field,” he said.
Many of the scheduled activities for sports games and practices have been relocated to the company’s second facility in Hooksett.
The dome deflated during last week's nor'easter, which dumped at least 18 inches of snow.
On Saturday, employees, customers and others in the community gathered to move snow with shovels, tarps, equipment, buckets and wheel barrels.
“Yesterday, we were overwhelmed with the amount of people who turned out to help us; Teams, coaches, and players that practice and play with us, friends of ours, and family members that all came together to lend a helping hand and a shovel,” the company posted on Facebook. “Over the last week our phones and emails have been non-stop with care and concern for our Dome family.”
Fire Chief Shawn Murray previously said the dome, with a 72-foot roof at its center, sustained a 20- to 30-square-foot tear in a seam in its skin.
Before the deflation, employees running the facility put more air into it, hoping the snow would slide off of it, and they turned up the heat in the building hoping that it would melt,” Murray said.
Hatin said more information would likely be made available Monday on when the Goffstown location can reopen.