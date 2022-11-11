In November and December, the New Hampshire State Police will be hosting several events around the state to collect new, unwrapped toys to distribute to children in need this holiday season.
Toys can be donated now through Friday, Dec. 9.
To support the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots campaign, state police will host several toy collection events throughout the Granite State. Troopers will collaborate with businesses and agencies to fill their cruisers with new toys.
New, unwrapped toys can be donated at a scheduled toy collection event or Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at any drop-off location.
Saturday, Nov. 12: Bass Pro Shops, Hooksett; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 26: Target, Keene; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 28: Catholic Medical Center, Manchester; 3 to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 29: State Police HQ, Concord; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 1: Brown Building (Department of Health & Human Services HQ), Concord; 7:30 to 9 a.m.
Friday, Dec. 2: Walmart, Gorham; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 3: Walmart, North Conway, TBD; Walmart, Epping, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Walmart, Plymouth, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Walmart, Gilford, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 4: Walmart, Rochester; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 6: 129 Pleasant St., Concord; 7:30 to 9 a.m.
Troop A barracks, Epping
Troop B barracks, Bedford
Troop C barracks, Keene
Troop D barracks, Concord
Troop E barracks, Tamworth
Troop F barracks, Twin Mountain
Troop G barracks at Concord DMV in Concord
Marine Patrol Headquarters in Gilford
State Police Headquarters in Concord
NH State Hospital in Concord
Follow the NH State Police on Facebook at @NHStatePolice, Twitter at @NH_StatePolice, and Instagram at @nhstatepolice for updates and more information on the Toys for Tots Campaign.
