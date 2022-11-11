CMC Toys for Tots
X-ray technician Brandy Cusson delivers toys for the “Stuff a Cruiser” toy drive at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester on Dec. 2, 2021.

 Union leader file

In November and December, the New Hampshire State Police will be hosting several events around the state to collect new, unwrapped toys to distribute to children in need this holiday season.

Toys can be donated now through Friday, Dec. 9.