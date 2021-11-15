Toys for Tots

Carla Reiss of Manchester donates toys to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots campaign collecting donations at Derryfield Park in Manchester on Saturday.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

In November and December, the New Hampshire State Police will be hosting several events around the state to collect new, unwrapped toys to distribute to children in need this holiday season.

Toys can be donated now through Friday, Dec. 10.

To support the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots campaign, state police will host several toy collection events throughout the Granite State. Troopers will collaborate with businesses and agencies to fill their cruisers with new toys.

New, unwrapped toys can be donated at a scheduled toy collection event or Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at any drop-off locations.

Toy collection events:

Saturday, Nov. 27: Target in Keene and Walmart in Plymouth

Tuesday, Nov. 30: NHSP Headquarters in Concord (drive-thru)

Wednesday, Dec. 1: 105 Pleasant St., Concord

Thursday, Dec. 2: Catholic Medical Center in Manchester

Friday, Dec. 3: Mall of NH in Manchester

Saturday, Dec. 4: Walmart in Gilford

Monday, Dec. 6: 129 Pleasant St., Concord

Collection sites:

Troop A barracks, Epping

Troop B barracks, Bedford

Troop C barracks, Keene

Troop D barracks, Concord

Troop E barracks, Tamworth

Troop F barracks, Twin Mountain

Troop G barracks at Concord DMV in Concord

Marine Patrol Headquarters in Gilford

State Police Headquarters in Concord

NH State Hospital in Concord

Follow the NH State Police on Facebook at @NHStatePolice, Twitter at @NH_StatePolice, and Instagram at @nhstatepolice for updates and more information on the Toys for Tots Campaign.