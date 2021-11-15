In November and December, the New Hampshire State Police will be hosting several events around the state to collect new, unwrapped toys to distribute to children in need this holiday season.
Toys can be donated now through Friday, Dec. 10.
To support the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots campaign, state police will host several toy collection events throughout the Granite State. Troopers will collaborate with businesses and agencies to fill their cruisers with new toys.
New, unwrapped toys can be donated at a scheduled toy collection event or Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at any drop-off locations.
Toy collection events:
Saturday, Nov. 27: Target in Keene and Walmart in Plymouth
Tuesday, Nov. 30: NHSP Headquarters in Concord (drive-thru)
Wednesday, Dec. 1: 105 Pleasant St., Concord
Thursday, Dec. 2: Catholic Medical Center in Manchester
Friday, Dec. 3: Mall of NH in Manchester
Saturday, Dec. 4: Walmart in Gilford
Monday, Dec. 6: 129 Pleasant St., Concord
Collection sites:
Troop A barracks, Epping
Troop B barracks, Bedford
Troop C barracks, Keene
Troop D barracks, Concord
Troop E barracks, Tamworth
Troop F barracks, Twin Mountain
Troop G barracks at Concord DMV in Concord
Marine Patrol Headquarters in Gilford
State Police Headquarters in Concord
NH State Hospital in Concord
Follow the NH State Police on Facebook at @NHStatePolice, Twitter at @NH_StatePolice, and Instagram at @nhstatepolice for updates and more information on the Toys for Tots Campaign.