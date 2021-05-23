Fear and hope, isolation and resilience — this is how the pandemic was viewed through the eyes of children.
The Magnify Voices Expressive Arts Contest gives middle and high school students the chance to shine a light on mental illness through creative writing, song, film and visual arts. And this year the health crisis loomed large.
An award ceremony held on the outdoor stage at Tupelo Music Hall in Derry on May 20 honored more than a dozen contest finallists. Students and their families sat in cars and lawn chairs in the parking lot before a large screen that depicted their artwork, videos and written words.
The issues they confronted were dark, but the atmosphere was festive.
Amy Murphy, 18, who graduates from Salem High next month, and Erin Murphy, 15, a sophomore at Windham High, won an award for Excellence in Production for their video, “Dear Younger Me.” The teens are cousins and close friends.
Their film also won the People’s Choice Award, voted on by all in attendance.
“The best way to end the stigma is to be here and to connect and share,” Amy said in accepting the award.
Kianna Munroe, an eighth-grader at Kingswood Youth Center, was a finalist in the middle school category for her essay about a young person who contemplates suicide. “Today is the day I escape me,” she wrote. “Escape all of the pain.”
Instead, the girl reaches out and finds help. “Life is hard, but I’ll get through it,” she decides.
Grace Marshall, a sophomore at Dover High, was a finalist for her song, “What They Tell Us,” about how people often say they’re fine when they’re not.
The contest was sponsored by state agencies and organizations that advocate for children’s health.
Other finalists were:
Middle school: Nora Lyford, Boscawen; and Maggie Dobra, Cooperative Middle School.
High school: Oswald Doherty, Goffstown High School; Opal Shinnlinger, Mascoma Valley Regional High School; Rhianna McDonald, Mascoma Valley; Jenna Tschida, Goffstown High; Ainsley Coyle, Goffstown High; and Broden McCune, Ty Gallagher and Emma Roussel, Goffstown High.
Moira O’Neill, New Hampshire’s State Child Advocate, who judged the high school contest, called all the students who participated heroes “for having the courage to show us the truth and to lead the way.”
“Please keep making art,” she told them.
New Hampshire’s Kid Governor Charlie Olsen, 10, was on the judging panel for the middle-school competition. The fifth-grader at Auburn Village School said he was surprised at the high quality of the entries from his peers. “They were all good but some were just exceptional,” he said.
Charlie said he struggled with depression after the pandemic sent his school into remote learning. “I’m a social kid,” he said. “I like to be around friends and other people, and not being able to was hard.”
His fellow judge and co-presenter for the middle-school awards was former state Supreme Court Chief Justice John Broderick, who has visited hundreds of middle and high schools over the past five years to talk with students about mental health.
“I love this generation of kids,” Broderick told those gathered. “They’re going to change this culture — and they need to.”
Erin Murphy said she has struggled with her mental health in the past, and she agreed the forced separation brought on by the pandemic was difficult. “I’m a very social person,” she said. “I kind of rely on being around my family all the time, being with friends, learning in school, seeing people. It keeps me motivated; it reminds me of who I am and why I want to keep moving forward.”
“And with the pandemic, we weren’t doing that, so it was very isolating.”
It was Erin’s idea to write a letter of encouragement from a future self; Amy Murphy provided the technical and artistic expertise. The cousins drove about 300 miles — from Franconia Notch to Hampton Beach — to film the evocative images that form the backdrop for the voiceover.
“People do care about you and want to be there for you, and you will find those people,” the letter writer tells her younger self. “I promise things will get better.”
The cousins said no one talked about mental health until they got to high school. That conversation needs to start by middle school, which is the toughest time for many kids, they said.
“You feel like you’re the only one feeling this way, but everyone’s in the same boat,” Amy said.
Here’s what Erin wants other kids who are struggling to know: “There are parts of life that are more difficult, and you’re allowed to be upset. But future-you will be glad you stayed.”
O’Neill said she was struck by how deeply the pandemic has affected these youngsters, as evidenced by their art, where images of masks and isolation were common themes.
“What’s fascinating about this generation is that they are very comfortable — and we call it courageous — they just tell it like it is,” she said.
With lawmakers working on the state budget, including funding for mental health services for children, O’Neill urged political leaders to take the time to view the students’ art.
“The kids have done their work by bringing forth the issues and their experiences,” she said. “It’s on us as adults to build a system that’s going to respond to that.”
Olsen had a message for other students who are struggling: “I just want people to know that you can get through it, and you’re not alone,” he said. “Because when you’re depressed, you feel like you’re all alone and there’s no one else there.
“But there are people to support you.”