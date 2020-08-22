Last week’s all-virtual Democratic National Convention showcased party luminaries from elder statesmen to rising stars.
But it was a 13-year-old kid from New Hampshire who outshone them all.
On the all-important final night of the convention, Brayden Harrington of Boscawen talked about meeting Biden last February during the presidential primary. “He told me that we were members of the same club,” he said. “We stutter.”
“It was really amazing to hear that someone like me became vice president,” Brayden said, looking confident and smiling in a video recorded in his bedroom.
The teen spoke for just two minutes, but his courage and smile lit up social media. Among the many hashtags responding to his video: #BraydenHarrington2044.
Biden spent time with the teen after the February event, and gave him advice on how to organize his words when he has to speak.
“I’m just a regular kid, and in a short amount of time Joe Biden made me more confident about something that has bothered me my whole life,” Brayden said.
Brayden’s dad, Owen Harrington, who is principal at Dunbarton Elementary School, posted on Facebook Thursday before Brayden’s speech: “There are some moments in your life when you know things will never be the same.”
Harrington said his son was overwhelmed at first and contemplated not giving the speech. “He showed true character when he said, ‘I need to do this because I will have a voice for all the other kids who stuttered,’” Harrington wrote.
And the response has been overwhelming. The family has been deluged with media requests for interviews.
Veteran journalist Dan Rather tweeted “Pure, unvarnished, courage.” Republican strategist Liz Mair said Brayden “stole the show.” And Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway tweeted, “Way to go, Brayden!”
Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic nominee for President, tweeted a link to the video and urged: “If you didn’t catch this important speech at last night’s Democratic Convention, you really must.”
And former Democratic Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who has struggled to recover from a 2011 gunshot wound to the head, tweeted: “Speaking is hard for me too, Brayden. But as you know, practice and purpose help. Thank you for your courage and for the great speech!”
If Brayden was the star of the final night of the DNC, then a virtual youth choir was the highlight of the convention’s first night. Made up of young people with ties to all 50 states, the Choir Across America opened the convention with a flawless rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner.”
Ava Accorsi, a 16-year-old Keene High School sophomore, represented New Hampshire.
Ava rehearsed with other singers from around the country over Zoom. But it wasn’t until Monday night that she saw the finished product — and herself on TV. The kids had been warned that not everyone might make the cut, but there she was.
“I was ecstatic,” she said in a phone interview on Friday. “It was absolutely amazing to be able to be on TV and share what I love to do with so many people.”
Ava met Biden last November, when she was asked to sing the national anthem at a campaign appearance at Colby-Sawyer College in New London.
“I got to meet him backstage and he gave me a hug,” she said. “Then after I sang in front of the whole audience, he said, ‘What a voice!’ That was so amazing.”
“Singing has been a part of my life since before I can remember,” Ava said.
It’s true, her dad, Carlo Accorsi said. Before Ava could talk, she used to hum in her crib. He said being in Choir Across America was the “culmination of everything she’s been working for.”
Ava joined Grand Monadnock Youth Choirs when she was 9 years old. She also sings with an adult choir in Brattleboro, Vt., and with the Raylynmor Opera company.
It was the GMYC choir director who recommended her for Choir Across America. Ava found out she was chosen on Saturday, Aug. 1, and had to make a recording of her soprano part by the following Tuesday.
“It was super fun and amazing,” she said. “It was a little stressful to learn it in only four days, but it was a life-changing experience.”
Steve Fisher, founder and artistic director of Commonwealth Youthchoirs in Philadelphia, had just 10 days to put together the choir.
Four years ago, Fisher had gathered a choir of young female singers from around the country for the DNC when it was held in his city. He said he had planned to create a youth choir for Milwaukee’s convention this year, but the pandemic cancelled those plans.
Then came the call from the DNC: Could Fisher still pull together a choir representing all 50 states?
He could, and he did.
Fisher said it’s important that Choir Across America was completely nonpartisan. Choir members were randomly assigned red, white or blue T-shirts, creating a patriotic checkerboard on Monday night’s broadcast. “We’re doing this to show that singing can bring us together, no matter who we are, or what state we live in,” he said.
“People underestimate the power of kids singing,” he said. “It was clearly one of the highlights and really inspired people.”
Ava Accorsi said being part of such an event was one of the best experiences of her life.
“I felt such a part of something, that I was making a difference,” she said.
“Music has been uniting people for so many years,” she said. “When we sing the Star Spangled Banner, we are united and we stick together.”
It’s a reminder, she said, “We are a strong country and we can get through anything.”