Fall is in the air

Cross country runners from Trinity High School run past colorful foliage during practice at Derryfield Park in Manchester on Tuesday. 

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

State tourism officials expect millions of visitors will head to the Granite State this fall, spending billions of dollars while here.

The New Hampshire Division of Travel and Tourism Development (DTTD) expects the state’s tourism growth to continue into November, anticipating 4.3 million visitors spending in excess of $2 billion.