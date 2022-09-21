State tourism officials expect millions of visitors will head to the Granite State this fall, spending billions of dollars while here.
The New Hampshire Division of Travel and Tourism Development (DTTD) expects the state’s tourism growth to continue into November, anticipating 4.3 million visitors spending in excess of $2 billion.
“New Hampshire is the premier travel destination in the Northeast all year round, but the vibrant colors of our tremendous foliage truly set us apart during the fall travel season drawing millions of people to all corners of the Granite State,” Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the NH Department of Business and Economic Affairs, said in a statement. “The fall travel season is an incredible economic driver for our state, and we are constantly working to maximize and expand visitation for the benefit of our partners and the people of New Hampshire.”
If accurate, this year’s fall tourism forecast would continue a multi-year growth period for the Granite State, where fall 2021 tourism resulted in a 39% increase in year-over-year visitation.
"Last fall we experienced a record-breaking season,” said State Tourism Director Lori Harnois. “There are signs the rebound is leveling off, and this year the growth in travel is expected to slow. However, we are still anticipating a strong season, and a modest increase over last year, with 4.3 million people expected to visit.
According to state officials, the primary factors contributing to last year’s strong performance included a combination of pent-up travel demand, drivable outdoor leisure activities statewide, and early targeted marketing efforts. Officials warn unpredictable economic factors like inflation and higher gas prices will likely contribute to more modest growth this season.
Charyl Reardon, president of the White Mountain Attractions Association, said travel data from prior years show that 25-30% of the visitation to the White Mountains occurs across a four- to six-week span each fall.
“Fall foliage brings visitors to the White Mountains from across the United States and around the world,” said Reardon. “Many of the attractions that remain open in the season, as well as area lodging businesses are reporting strong advance reservations for motor coaches and the general public for this coming season. This is very similar to booking trends in 2021.”
“We continue to strategically capture market share among our target audiences, promoting the state as a must-visit fall location” said Harnois. “With the abundance of natural beauty across all regions, we expect interest in New Hampshire’s beautiful fall scenery and outdoor activity to continue with both new and returning travelers.”
Mike Somers, president & CEO of the New Hampshire Lodging & Restaurant Association, said local restaurateurs are optimistic about seeing more people at tables this fall.
“We are coming off a mostly strong summer season for hospitality businesses,” said Somers. “We did see some softness in a few destination areas which we suspect was due to high gas prices early in the summer. Workforce and inflation continue to make business operations very challenging, but with gas prices easing down we are anticipating a strong fall season.”
Fewer drivers filling up helped the national average pump price to drop four cents in the past week to reach $3.67, but after sinking every day for more than three months, U.S. gas prices edged higher to $3.68 a gallon on average Wednesday, according to AAA.
That ends 98 consecutive days of falling pump prices.
Tourism officials encouraged visitors to commit to the “Granite State Promise” and practice Leave No Trace. Both are efforts aimed at reminding residents and visitors to be responsible travelers, to plan ahead, be patient, and be respectful of each other to ensure a safe and enjoyable trip.
“It’s really, really important as we continue to see these crowds get larger, that people take the time to understand how we protect our natural resources, how we respect the properties and the lands that people are going to be visiting,” said Caswell.