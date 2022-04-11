Granite United Way launched its New Hampshire Ukraine Relief Fund over the weekend at Common Man restaurant locations around the state.
The campaign came about through a collaboration of several business leaders with ties to Ukraine, who approached the United Way looking for help pulling it all together, according to Patrick Tufts, President and CEO of Granite United Way.
One hundred percent of donations will be directed to relief efforts in Ukraine, through a partnership between Granite United Way and the Walesa Institute.
“This effort showcases how New Hampshire often uniquely addresses things,” said Tufts in a statement. “We are a state of visionary, compassionate and driven individuals. While we recognize that no single entity can solve one of the world’s most complex issues, we do know that together we can create true impact.”
The New Hampshire Ukraine Relief Fund is a collaboration of Sean O’Kane, former commissioner of the Department of Resources and Economic Development; David Tille, former New England Regional Administrator of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development; Alex Ray, owner of The Common Man Family in New Hampshire; John Tinios, owner of the Galley Hatch Popover Restaurants; Tufts; the Lech Walesa Institute in Poland; and Dean Kamen, founder of DEKA.
“It’s gone from a conversation to a humanitarian relief campaign we are launching,” said O’Kane in a statement.
Tille has strong ties to Ukraine as well. Over the summer, he hosted three members of the Ukraine Parliament here in New Hampshire. He has also helped to coordinate the upcoming visit of Lech Walesa, Nobel Peace Prize laureate, who served as the president of Poland between 1990 and 1995, when he will receive an honorary degree from Tille’s alma mater, New England College in Henniker.
“The needs are being identified in real time. I am in touch daily with Ukraine members of parliament and aid workers in Ukraine,” said Tille. “Recently, I received a video from Roman Hryshchuk, a member of parliament who had been here just this summer, thanking New Hampshire while wearing his Boston Red Sox cap. There are real ways we can help them, right now.”
Donations for the New Hampshire Ukraine Relief Fund can be made through online giving at www.graniteuw.org or by texting NH4UKRAINE to 41444.
In addition to monetary support, a widespread collection drive for specific items that are immediately needed is being held.
Collection event dates are Thursday, April 14, Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at DEKA warehouse, 540 Commercial St. in Manchester.
Now through Sunday, April 17, Common Man restaurants throughout the state will also serve as a drop-off location for this effort. Donated items will be collected at each of their sites. View locations at theCman.com.
The list of new, unused items needed includes:
Tactical first aid kits; hemostatic gauze; tourniquets; occlusive tape; burn bandages; sterile wipes; elastic bandages; PPE; pill packs; tracheostomy kits; NPA masks; dressings; pain medications (Tylenol, ibruprofin); personal hygiene products; heavy duty hunting or military boots; heavy duty gloves; sleeping bags; insulated sleeping mats; diapers; sanitary wipes; boxes of tampons.
To learn more about the New Hampshire Ukraine Relief Fund, visit www.graniteuw.org.