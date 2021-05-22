The public is invited to attend a Memorial Day ceremony at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen next Sunday at 6 p.m.
The event, held on the traditional May 30 date for the holiday, is co-sponsored by the Disabled American Veterans of New Hampshire.
Last year’s ceremony had to be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This year, organizers are recommending that those who wish to attend bring their own folding chairs and water.
Parking is available at the cemetery and in a parking lot across the street, and golf carts will be on hand to transport those who need a little extra help.
The ceremony also will be livestreamed on: facebook.com/NHSVC.