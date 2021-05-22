Memorial Day 2020

Last year, Mary Freitas of Manchester visited the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, where her husband, Robert, a Army veteran from the Korean War, is buried. The traditioonal Memorial Day ceremony at the cemetery was canceled because of COVID-19 but it will be held this year on Sunday, May 30.

The public is invited to attend a Memorial Day ceremony at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen next Sunday at 6 p.m.

The event, held on the traditional May 30 date for the holiday, is co-sponsored by the Disabled American Veterans of New Hampshire.

Last year’s ceremony had to be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, organizers are recommending that those who wish to attend bring their own folding chairs and water.

Parking is available at the cemetery and in a parking lot across the street, and golf carts will be on hand to transport those who need a little extra help.

The ceremony also will be livestreamed on: facebook.com/NHSVC.

