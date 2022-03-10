A Rye woman was the winner on “Jeopardy!” again Thursday, continuing her streak to four days.

Maureen O’Neil, an executive assistant from Rye Beach, came into Thursday night’s game with a three-day total of $39,000.

After missing several early questions, O’Neil was trailing the other two players going into the Final Jeopardy round.

In the category “Famous Trials,” the final clue was “On her acquittal in 1893, a reporter cited nearby events 2 centuries earlier, saying the days of witch trials are over.”

The New Englander, competing against players from Illinois and Oregon, was the only player to come up with the correct answer: “Who was Lizzie Borden?”

Borden was found not guilty of the 1892 ax murders of her father and stepmother in Fall River, Mass.

And that was enough to make O’Neil the night’s winner. She ended the night with $19,200, bringing her four-day total to $58,200.

O’Neil is back in the game Friday.