NH woman wins again on Jeopardy Staff Report Mar 10, 2022 Mar 10, 2022 Updated 23 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Maureen O’NeilFour-day win streak Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Rye woman was the winner on “Jeopardy!” again Thursday, continuing her streak to four days.Maureen O’Neil, an executive assistant from Rye Beach, came into Thursday night’s game with a three-day total of $39,000.After missing several early questions, O’Neil was trailing the other two players going into the Final Jeopardy round.In the category “Famous Trials,” the final clue was “On her acquittal in 1893, a reporter cited nearby events 2 centuries earlier, saying the days of witch trials are over.”The New Englander, competing against players from Illinois and Oregon, was the only player to come up with the correct answer: “Who was Lizzie Borden?”Borden was found not guilty of the 1892 ax murders of her father and stepmother in Fall River, Mass.And that was enough to make O’Neil the night’s winner. She ended the night with $19,200, bringing her four-day total to $58,200.O’Neil is back in the game Friday. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Jeopardy SUBSCRIBE TODAY Hints from Heloise: Thank you! Dear Abby: Man's behavior centers only on himself at home Victoria the bear is celebrated and mourned +2 NH woman wins again on Jeopardy Dear Abby: Marriage reeling after family's horrific loss New Hampshire native safe after fleeing Ukraine +2 Load more {{title}} Most Popular NH man among two killed in fiery head-on crash in Maine Rye Beach woman wins again on 'Jeopardy!' Manchester man charged with throwing Molotov cocktails at cars on West Side Electric bike rider seriously injured in Queen City crash Sununu suggests suspending meals and rooms tax to offset inflation, gas prices this summer Rye Beach woman is three-time 'Jeopardy!' winner Manchester supt. search committee meeting Monday to finalize job description New Hampshire native safe after fleeing Ukraine Dear Abby: Dysfunctional relationships collide in workplace affair Manchester aldermen say city's response to towing concerns better but 'we have work to do' Request News Coverage