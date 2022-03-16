NH woman's run as 'Jeopardy!' champ ends Staff Report Mar 16, 2022 39 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Amy BekkermanTwo-night champion Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Durham resident’s run as “Jeopardy!” champion came to an end Wednesday night, her third consecutive appearance on the popular television game show.Amy Bekkerman, an academic copy editor, was unsuccessful in her bid for a third straight win.She was tripped up by the Final Jeopardy! clue: “Matthew McConaughey said, ‘Dazed & Confused’, the first words I ever said on film were,” incorrectly answering “What is unintelligible?”The correct answer was: “What are Alright, Alright, Alright?”Katie Hargrove of Redondo Beach, Calif., was the winner. She answered 19 questions correctly with no misses.She and challenger Evan Freeman of Georgetown, Ontario, both answered the final question correctly.Hargrove won with $17,201. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Dear Abby: Man is insulted when his wife is asked to be a godmother NH woman's run as 'Jeopardy!' champ ends Hints from Heloise: Thank you notes from family Aldermen table mixed-use plan for Hallsville School over concerns with 'gifting' site Hints from Heloise: Coupon strategy Durham woman wins again on 'Jeopardy!' Load more {{title}} Most Popular Ukrainian exchange student in Hudson trying to keep war at the front of her classmates' minds Another NH resident sits atop 'Jeopardy!' throne NH woman wins again on 'Jeopardy!' Rye Beach woman is three-time 'Jeopardy!' winner Dear Abby: Widow giving mixed signals in new relationship with ex Police take Fire in return of CHaD's Battle of the Badges hockey game Local charity to send humanitarian supplies to displaced Ukraine refugees Durham woman wins again on 'Jeopardy!' Rye woman's winning streak on 'Jeopardy!' comes to an end Officials to consider renaming park in honor of Barbara Shaw, as voters pick Ward 9 alderman Request News Coverage