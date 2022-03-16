A Durham resident’s run as “Jeopardy!” champion came to an end Wednesday night, her third consecutive appearance on the popular television game show.

Amy Bekkerman, an academic copy editor, was unsuccessful in her bid for a third straight win.

She was tripped up by the Final Jeopardy! clue: “Matthew McConaughey said, ‘Dazed & Confused’, the first words I ever said on film were,” incorrectly answering “What is unintelligible?”

The correct answer was: “What are Alright, Alright, Alright?”

Katie Hargrove of Redondo Beach, Calif., was the winner. She answered 19 questions correctly with no misses.

She and challenger Evan Freeman of Georgetown, Ontario, both answered the final question correctly.

Hargrove won with $17,201.