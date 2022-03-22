ALEXANDRIA
A s a Lakes Region native, Todd Westfall has seen many kinds of mud seasons, including non-existent ones, but Mud Season 2022, which really started when winter gave way to spring earlier this week, is different, he says.
The usual elements of mud season — the melting of snow and frost that, mixed with dirt, quickly makes unpaved roads greasy, rutted and occasionally unpassable — are all present, said Westfall.
But this year they just unfolded differently than in the past 19 years he and his family have lived at the end of a dirt driveway, at the top of a municipal dirt road off Route 104.
“The water underneath has nowhere to go,” he said, plunging a pinch-point bar about two inches into his driveway before encountering resistance from the still-frozen ground.
His Dodge Durango had better luck, having sunk in some six inches before making it safely to a parking spot.
While that SUV can make it back out, but only by deepening the exiting ruts or creating new ones, Westfall said his family’s Honda and Volvo sedans aren’t moving for now because they’d get stuck due to their much lower ground clearances.
“I grew up on a dirt road — Hunt Road — in Bridgewater and there were times when in mud season we had to walk a half-mile up from Route 3A to home,” said Westfall, so mud season “is certainly a part of what we go through.”
“Is it oh-my-God-worse,” he asked, than in prior years? “No.”
Still, this mud season on Stoney Lane is different, he said, because for the first time he can recall, the town placed crushed rock at the base of the road.
Stoney Lane was open Tuesday, but several nearby roads in Alexandria — including Bog Road, which is a frequently used north-south cut-through that as the name implies, passes through an already low-lying area — was closed. Orange signs warned of the mud menace.
Two towns to the east, members of the New Hampton Public Works Department were working to repair Carter Mountain and Straits roads, said Town Administrator Neil Irvine.
The evening before, selectmen met with all department heads, said Irvine, and were updated on the repair efforts and how they had to be temporarily abandoned.
Even half loads of crushed rock were so heavy, he said, that they were putting pressure on paved roads, which only exacerbated the problem on dirt roads.
That has changed, he added, as the weather got warmer and windier.
The last three mud seasons have been “relatively mild,” said Irvine, but 2022 in comparison “feels much worse,” even though it may end up being a typical mud season.
“It all kind of evens out,” he said. When asked if mud season was preventing emergency responders from being able to reach residents or for residents to get out of their homes, Irvine said it had not, and no roads had been closed.
He thinks some dirt roads over time have gotten worse because of increased use in general, while those most affected during mud season got some of their conditions due to their notoriety.
“There are people who just want to see it … they’ve heard about the mud and they want to see it,” said Irvine.
Pat Moody, the director of public affairs for AAA Northern New England, said his organization, which serves New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont, has seen a significant increase in “winch-out” calls over the past three weeks, but wasn’t able to quantify the calls that were caused by mud season.
He thinks it’s muddier this year because February was milder and rainier than usual.
“We advise people to avoid those muddy roads, if possible, and to think of them as being covered with water,” Moody said — which means if you have any doubt, to turn around.
If you decide drive on a muddy road, however, be prepared “for some very deep mud and getting stuck,” said Moody, or even of going off the road, at which time you might want to call AAA for a tow.
Winch-outs, he said, “are covered as long as we can get to the vehicle.”
Moody counseled drivers to be cautious and patient this mud season.
“It’s going to dry out,” he said. “Use common sense.”