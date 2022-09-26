Noelle Lambert has never let the fact she’s an amputee hold her back.

But even she, a Paralympian and the first above-the-knee amputee to compete in the reality TV game show "Survivor," lay awake at night for weeks wondering how her leg -- the prosthetic one -- would hold up in challenges involving sand, surf, and even storms.

Noelle Lambert on Survivor

Noelle Lambert in a scene from "Survivor"
Noelle Lambert on Survivor

Londonderry native and Manchester resident Noelle Lambert is a competitor on Season 43 of "Survivor."
Noelle Lambert

Paralympian Noelle Lambert, who is on the television show "Survivor" speaks with a reporter at Next Step Bionics & Prosthetics, Inc., in Manchester on Sept. 26, 2022.