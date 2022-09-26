Noelle Lambert has never let the fact she’s an amputee hold her back.
But even she, a Paralympian and the first above-the-knee amputee to compete in the reality TV game show "Survivor," lay awake at night for weeks wondering how her leg -- the prosthetic one -- would hold up in challenges involving sand, surf, and even storms.
“From the moment I knew I was going to be on the show, that’s what had me scared to death,” Lambert said. “From watching the show I know how grueling it is if I was an able-bodied person, but going into it I was worried if my leg was even going to stay on.
"Every night I was laying awake, not able to sleep, wondering, ‘Am I going to be able to do some of these challenges, and be an asset for the tribe?
"Luckily I’m the type of person if I start doubting myself, that just kind of fuels the fire and keeps me going.”
Lambert, who lost her left leg above her knee in a moped accident in 2016, is one of 18 contestants competing on the 43rd season of the show, which premiered on CBS last week. This season takes place in Fiji.
Raised in Londonderry and now living in Manchester, Lambert met with a Union Leader reporter and photographer Monday at Next Step Bionics and Prosthetics in Manchester's Millyard to discuss her preparation work for the show. While sworn to secrecy by CBS regarding what happens this season, Lambert, 25, was able to discuss the unique prep work she put in before cameras started rolling.
While competing in the Paralympic Games in Tokyo the summer of 2021 -- where she set an American record for the 100-meter race -- Lambert said a casting agent with "Survivor" sent her a direct message on social media asking if she would be interested in appearing on the show.
“My mom is the biggest, diehard 'Survivor' fan there is,” said Lambert. “She got me into watching it from a really young age.”
As soon as she got word she would be on Season 43, Lambert contacted Jason Lalla, a certified prosthetist at Next Step, to help prepare her for what she might face in Fiji.
“He’d never even seen the show,” Lambert said. “He was asking what type of challenges will you be doing, and I tried telling him it could be anything -- running on the beach, crawling through a mud pit. Out there I don’t have access to the support team I do here, and he was great at working to get me whatever I needed to really feel comfortable.”
“We didn’t know what she would need,” Lalla said. “On the first episode, you see one of the first things she did was run into the ocean. For an above-the-knee amputee, running on sand is very difficult. What we tried to do was give her things and say, 'If this happens use this, if that happens use that, and hopefully one of these things works.'”
“The crew were super accommodating,” Lambert said.
One of the biggest challenges contestants on "Survivor" face is weight loss. The challenge can be even greater for an above-the-knee amputee, Lalla said, because a person’s leg will lose weight, affecting the suction that keeps a prosthesis on.
“You’re basically starving yourself for ‘X’ amount of days,” Lalla said. “Not knowing how long she would be out there, it’s basically just trying to give her something that will be functional through the whole show. She can’t call me up and say, ‘Jason, my leg’s not fitting well,’ so I tried to design something that she can adjust on her own, different things she can swap out.”
Lambert said she took her prosthesis into account when planning how to attack each challenge in the game.
“You’ll probably see it on my face before every challenge,” Lambert said. “Everyone’s staring at Jeff and looking really excited, and I’m just staring at the challenge scared to death.”
"The best thing"
Lambert feels the accident that took her left leg is “the best thing that ever happened” to her.
“It made me realize what’s important in life,” Lambert said. “It made me more mature, made me understand what hard work is.
"Before my accident, I took things for granted and didn’t apply myself 100% to school work or even to sports. Having to open my eyes, and realize things aren’t given to you, there's a journey, and there’s hard work, and there's something special about getting something out of that hard work.”
Lalla said he enjoyed watching the season premiere of "Survivor" last week, though admittedly he worried at times.
“I’m saying, is (the leg) going to stay on, or is everyone going to jump into the mud pit looking for Noelle’s leg?” Lalla joked.
“Oh, just wait,” Lambert said, laughing.
After receiving a running blade that still allowed her to play lacrosse -- she was on the lacrosse team at the University of Massachusetts Lowell when the accident happened -- Lambert wanted to pay things forward through her own organization, The Born to Run Foundation.
Because many insurance policies will not cover athletic prosthetics, Born to Run eases the financial burden for young amputees, in addition to building a community of peer support.
Since December 2019, the foundation has donated 21 specialized prostheses, leveling the playing field for amputees to pursue their athletic dreams and achieve lifetime goals.
The Born to Run Foundation will host a "Survivor" watch party this Wednesday beginning at 7 p.m. at the Tap House Grille in Hooksett. Suggested donations will be accepted at the door, with proceeds going to the Born to Run Foundation.