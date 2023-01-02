NHSCOT Hogmanay Celebration

A Torch Parade was held with the Pipes & Drums of NHSCOT leading the way toward a toast to Hogmanay, noting that it was midnight in Scotland at that hour, and the singing of Auld Lang Syne and First Footing: “to wish you well as you go into the new year!”
Top: Dancing and singing with Rebel Collective are friends and Nashua residents from left: Ginger and David Snogles, Heather and Scott Bobbitt, and Brenda Matthews. Right: Rebel Collective of Concord, including Esther Bostic and Connor Veazey, performed throughout the event.
A Torch Parade was held with the Pipes & Drums of NHSCOT leading the way toward a toast to Hogmanay, noting that it was midnight in Scotland at that hour, and the singing of Auld Lang Syne and First Footing: “to wish you well as you go into the new year!”
A Torch Parade was held with the Pipes & Drums of NHSCOT leading the way toward a toast to Hogmanay, noting that it was midnight in Scotland at that hour, and the singing of Auld Lang Syne and First Footing: “to wish you well as you go into the new year!”
Rebel Collective of Concord, including Esther Bostic and Connor Veazey, performed throughout the event.
Top: Dancing and singing with Rebel Collective are friends and Nashua residents from left: Ginger and David Snogles, Heather and Scott Bobbitt, and Brenda Matthews. Right: Rebel Collective of Concord, including Esther Bostic and Connor Veazey, performed throughout the event.
Ross Ketchum and Mike Green of Rebel Collective performed on Sunday.
A Torch Parade was held with the Pipes & Drums of NHSCOT leading the way towards a toast to Hogmanay.
The NHSCOT held a Hogmanay celebration at the LaBelle Winery in Derry on Sunday. They had a variety of hands-on activities and many special puzzles and games to try, s’mores, haggis tossing, street curling, Scottish country and highland dancing, and snare and tenor drumming. The band Rebel Collective and the Pipes & Drums of NHSCOT performed throughout the event and there was a parade, toast and singing to welcome in the new year.