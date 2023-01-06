Keep that borrowed book or DVD a little longer without fear of fines if you borrowed it from the Nashua Public Library.
The library has eliminated fines and wiped out all overdue fines from current accounts in the system in an effort to encourage more library use.
That meant forgiving overdue balances for 40,000 people out of the library’s 53,000 account holders, according to Pam Baker, the programming and marketing librarian.
“All forgiven,” Baker said Friday.
A total dollar amount of outstanding fines wasn’t available.
Most accounts were likely to have outstanding fines of a dollar or less, she said.
“Previously, your card was blocked if you had a balance of $60 or more,” Baker said. “To use your library card to reserve a museum pass, you had to have less than $10 in fines.”
Before the new policy, the library fines included 15 cents a day for books and magazines and 60 cents for DVDs.
“We’re the largest library in New Hampshire to go fine-free and serve the most diverse population demographically,” Baker said.
The library, which stopped charging overdue fees on Dec. 7, saw its overdue fine revenue decline from $78,000 for fiscal year 2012 to $11,800 in fiscal year 2022, she said.
“This is partially due to automatic renewals but also because people are checking out DVDs less these days,” Baker said.
Customers will still face fines for lost or damaged articles and overdue fees for select inter-library loan transactions.
Eliminating the fees will encourage people to enjoy the library.
“By taking this step, the library is joining a growing national movement among public libraries to remove a major barrier to library use,” the library’s announcement said. “Research shows that not only are overdue fines ineffective incentives for returning items, but they are also a tremendous barrier to using the library for some of the city’s most underserved populations.”
People still will get a due date to return an item, which will be automatically renewed twice unless another customer has a hold on the item.
“47 days after your last due date, our system will mark this item as lost,” the website said. “If you have the item, return it and you won’t be charged.”
That means a person can borrow an item for up to 110 days — or 47 days longer than last year, Baker said.
As of Oct. 19 figures, the library reported 1,157 items currently lost or damaged valued at $21,022, 11,334 items checked out and nearly 1,800 books and other items overdue.
“Library fines can be a potential barrier to families visiting, utilizing, or being comfortable at the library,” Stevie Klein, family engagement coordinator at Smart Start Coalition, said in a statement.
“Libraries are a wonderful, centralized, community resource, and any barriers we can mitigate, in order for families to visit the library, should be considered, including reducing or eliminating library fines,” Klein said.