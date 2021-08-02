The words “get a real job” written in the tip line of a $32.70 tab by a bartender’s boyfriend Friday were meant as a joke, but no one was laughing at Tuckaway Tavern and Butchery in Raymond.
At a time when restaurants continue to face pandemic-related challenges, those are fighting words.
A Facebook post about the apparent insult by an outraged restaurant manager Saturday attracted nearly 7,000 reactions — mostly angry faces — and generated more than 3,000 comments. It was shared 3,354 times.
By the time executive chef Bobby Marcotte learned Sunday that the cause of his ire was likely a joke between friends, his post had spurred $400 in tips and another $400 raised through a GoFundMe page.
“The bartender whose boyfriend it was had left early that night and never told the rest of the staff about this particular tab,” Marcotte said Monday.
“And when my bartender who was closing came across it, coming off a 16-hour day working two jobs … said how uninspired he was leaving work, that just set me off, because to hear that out of this particular bartender was the last thing I wanted to hear.”
Marcotte decided to create a Facebook post with a message for what appeared to be a heartless customer.
“To the low life who found this witty, funny or in the least bit intelligent, I invited you back so I can sit and lecture you about how these ‘fake jobs’ at our restaurant feed humans, feed communities and feed humanity as a whole in so many various ways … even low life forms like you,” he wrote.
The restaurant shared his original post, which quickly went viral as commenters blasted the unnamed patron and opened up their wallets.
Marcotte said it wasn’t until Sunday that staff began piecing things together after the bartender whose boyfriend was trying to be funny showed up for work.
Marcotte said he’s thankful for the community support, despite the revelation.
“I’m getting to the bottom of it now, but the community support has been over the top, he said. “I never would have expected it to blow up the way it did.”
After confirming that it was a prank, Marcotte said the nearly $400 in tips donated through mobile payments to the bartender who was upset after finding the receipt Friday night have been returned. The organizer of the GoFundMe planned to shut it down and refund the money.
“Now I just have to figure out how to explain this in a Facebook post,” Marcotte said shortly before sharing a new statement on Tuckaway’s page Monday afternoon.