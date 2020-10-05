The Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine was awarded Monday to researchers from the United States and Britain whose discoveries helped save millions of lives from the ravages of blood-borne hepatitis, a major global health problem that causes cirrhosis and liver cancer.
Harvey Alter, then a clinical scientist at a National Institutes of Health blood bank, showed that the chronic form of hepatitis disease, known as hepatitis C, was blood-borne and probably caused by a virus.
Years later, British-born virologist Michael Houghton — then working for the pharmaceutical company Chiron — found a way to clone the virus and to identify antibodies created against it by the immune system; this led to the development of ways to screen and eliminate the virus from the blood supply. Through genetic analysis, then-Washington University in St. Louis researcher Charles Rice characterized the machinery of the virus and set scientists on a path to finding a cure. Their research helped almost eliminate the risk of getting hepatitis C through blood transfusions and led to the development of antiviral medications that can completely clear the virus from the bodies of infected patients.
“One of the greatest thrills for me has been having identified the first patient [with hepatitis C] and now seeing that not only he was cured, but everyone else I’ve followed over the years was cured,” Alter said. “I could not have imagined this, not in my lifetime.”
The Nobel Committee called the three researchers’ work “a landmark achievement in our battle against viral infections.”