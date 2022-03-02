CONCORD
Polina Sayess, a Lebanon family physician, tightened her grip on the bright blue and yellow flag she proudly carried over her shoulder as she talked about watching the shelling of her Ukrainian hometown of Kharkiv earlier in the week.
“The downtown we used to live in was bombed out,” Sayess said Wednesday during a rally of nearly 200 people outside the State House to support Ukraine.
A Russian military strike hit the center of Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, badly damaging its regional administration building, killing at least six and injuring 20.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that attack, on what’s known as Freedom Square, was “frank, undisguised terror.”
“Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget. This attack on Kharkiv is a war crime,” Zelensky said.
Sayess came to the U.S. from Kharkiv in 2000 and returned in 2006 to bring back her parents, who settled in White River Junction, Vt.
“My family abandoned a pretty successful business, a manufacturing factory, and it’s really devastating for them to watch what is going on,” she said.
In late January, Sayess, 43, journeyed to a very unsettled Ukraine to bring her 95-year-old grandmother to America.
“My grandmother fought in the Second World War. It’s heartbreaking for her to see all the shelling and destruction, this brings back awful memories,” she said.
‘Generational trauma’
Olga Sobko of Salisbury said her parents, both World War II survivors, have their own painful stories to tell. They were chased out of Ukraine and exiled for a time in Brazil before coming on to America.
“There is a lot of generational trauma that comes all over families when they see this again. It brings back all the suffering they had earlier gone through,” said Sobko, who is a nurse at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
“We all need to stand up for democracy in Ukraine.”
If Russian President Vladimir Putin succeeds in overrunning neighboring Ukraine, he won’t stop there, Sobko said.
“He is seeking a Stalinist legacy that he wants to claim as his own. He doesn’t care about the Russian people or the Ukrainian people,” Sobko said.
Bishop Robert Hirschfeld, leader of New Hampshire’s Episcopal Church, overheard the interviews with Sayess and Sobko and wanted to pose for a picture with the two DHMC staffers.
“We have been praying constantly since this despicable atrocity began,” he said.
Members of the Protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Manchester hosted the rally at noon on Ash Wednesday, a Christian holy day of prayer and fasting.
Christina Pasicznyk Vogel of Raymond, a reading specialist, emceed the event, which featured patriotic songs, prayers and information on how Americans can donate to relief for Ukraine.
Her father grew up in Rohatyn and moved here in 1930; her mother was a native of Chernivtsi and came to America two decades later.
“As a first-generation American of Ukrainian descent, I learned the history of my family and heritage and the situation in Ukraine feels like a direct attack on my family,” she said.
“Though I am a proud American, I never forgot my grandparents’ and parents’ words spoken to me as a child while Ukraine was still part of the Soviet Union: ‘Some day Ukrainians will need you.’ I am here, and I am unspeakably grateful for anyone who stands with us in support of these brave people as they face today’s greatest evil.”
Supporters held signs that read, “Stop Funding Putin’s War, Stop Buying Russia’s Oil,” “Support Ukraine, Democracy, Peace,” “We Stand With Ukraine” and “Bootin’ Putin. Stop the War.”
The state’s all-Democratic congressional delegation in Washington sent staffers to read their letters of support.
“People are gathering in cities across the globe — including inside Russia — to send a clear, unmistakable message: Only Ukraine can decide its own future,” Sen. Jeanne Shaheen wrote.
“It’s inspiring to see these demonstrations happening not only in world capitals, but also in state capitals and smaller communities like Concord.”
Heidi Carrington Heath, executive director of the New Hampshire Council of Churches, said this has been an unsettling week for people of faith around the world.
“In the words of the prophet Isaiah, ‘God shall judge between the nations, and shall arbitrate for many peoples; they shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks; nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more.’”
The rally also had the support of the Kent Street Coalition and the Jewish Federation of New Hampshire.