Seacoast regions residents and boat owners should prepare for Hurricane Lee as it heads toward New England in the coming days, even if the latest forecasts suggest New Hampshire may escape a direct hit, meteorologists said.
Sarah Thunberg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, said Lee's effects on New Hampshire will resemble a Nor’easter more than a hurricane, with the first impacts expected late Friday and lasting into early Sunday.
Come Monday, it'll be all right, Thunberg believes.
“It may meander a bit in the Gulf of Maine on Sunday but then quickly move on out by Monday,” Thunberg said.
Local effects from the storm could include rip currents, “high, rough” surf, tropical storm-level winds, splashover during high tide and minor coastal flooding. Winds are projected to hit 38 mph along the Seacoast, which is just under tropical-storm force, Thunberg said.
“The impact of huge, pounding surf along the coast could be felt as early as Friday afternoon,” Thunberg said.
The National Hurricane Center’s Wednesday afternoon update put the hurricane about 1,015 miles south of Nantucket with sustained winds of 110 mph, registering as a Category 2 hurricane.
“The hurricane has a large wind field, very similar to a strong Nor’easter but warmer,” Thunberg said.
Tropical storm winds extend out as far as 240 miles, with hurricane-force winds extending as far as 115 miles.
“A turn toward the north-northwest is expected later today, followed by a northward turn and an increase in speed on Thursday and Friday,” a Wednesday morning bulletin from NWS stated. “On the forecast track, the center of Lee will pass west of Bermuda Thursday and Thursday night and then approach the coast of New England or Atlantic Canada late this week.”
From Wednesday onward, the National Weather Service said, dangerous surf and rip currents are expected for coastal New England communities.
“It is this proximity to the coast that will govern the level of impacts experienced across western Maine and New Hampshire. Impacts will be felt far away from the center though as the wind field continues to grow. Lee will bring rough surf conditions to beaches through this weekend.”
Flooding could be an issue, given the amount of rain New Hampshire has received this summer.
On Wednesday NWS issued a tropical storm watch for coastal Rockingham County. The state’s Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) said a tropical storm watch means there is the potential for wind 39 to 57 mph in the watch area within the next 48 hours.
Hurricane Lee’s impacts are expected to be strongest on the Seacoast, though NWS warned all of New Hampshire has the potential to be affected by strong winds.
“Residents and visitors should take time to prepare now for strong winds and power outages,” said HSEM Director Robert Buxton. “Pay attention to local weather alerts and make sure everyone in your family knows your emergency plan and their roles. Check your emergency kit to ensure you have enough items for at least 72 hours. Secure any items outside your home, especially on the Seacoast.”
Rye Police Chief Kevin Walsh and Fire Chief Mark Cotreau released a joint safety advisory on Tuesday, advising residents to become familiar with evacuation zones, make emergency plans with family members and create emergency kits of food and water, flashlights, batteries and first-aid kits.
“Don’t go out during a hurricane or tropical storm, if possible; call 9-1-1 to report emergencies, including downed power lines and gas leaks; stay away from downed utility wires (and) always assume a downed power line is live; report power outages to your utility company,” the chiefs wrote.
“Be a good neighbor. Check on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly, those who live alone, those with medical conditions and those who may need additional assistance.”
Residents can also find tips for hurricane preparedness on Ready.gov.