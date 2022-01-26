Mark Dineen doesn’t want to hear about bombogenesis, blizzards or black ice.
Filling up several gas containers for his snow blower at the Mobil service station on Hanover Street on Wednesday, the Auburn man is interested in only two things about this weekend’s anticipated snowstorm: when does it start and how much of the white stuff are we getting.
“I just want to make sure I have enough gas, ’cause I’m not shoveling,” said Dineen, 72.
A powerful Nor’easter could bring heavy snow, strong wind gusts, and coastal flooding to parts of New Hampshire this weekend.
The winter storm is expected to intensify as it moves up the East Coast Friday into Saturday, forecasters with the National Weather Service said. How close the storm gets to the coast will determine whether some areas see a wintry mix or more than a foot of snow.
If the storm tracks to the east, coastal communities will likely see light snow, some splash over, and strong offshore wind, but the storm appears to be taking a “classic” Nor’easter track along the coast.
Parts of New Hampshire could be hit with heavy snow, coastal flooding, and intense wind if the storm takes that “classic” Nor’easter track. If the storm tracks farther west, inland areas will see snow and points along the coast will get a wintry mix.
It’s too early to predict exact snow totals, but as of right now, the areas along the Interstate 95 corridor are “most likely” to see the heaviest of snow with anywhere between 6-12 inches.
Eileen P. Meaney, chief communications officer for the state’s Department of Transportation, said the department is closely monitoring the forecast.
“As we get closer this information: timing, intensity, duration and type of precipitation will assist us in identifying the best strategy for the event,” said Meaney. “As with every storm we will align resources to expected impacts. We will be ready.”
NHDOT has more than 600 pieces of snow removal equipment between its own fleet and contractors it works with each winter season, Meaney said.
At the Home Depot on South Willow Street in Manchester, Rob Harkins was checking out battery-powered snow blowers.
“I hope they’re wrong and it misses us, but I want to be ready,” said Harkins.
The storm is expected to form in the Atlantic Ocean just off the coast of Georgia, then rapidly strengthen through a process known as bombogenesis overnight Friday before heading up the East Coast on Saturday.
“Guidance indicates potential for this storm to undergo bombogenesis, meaning its central pressure drops at least 24 mb (millibars) in 24 hours,” the National Weather Service office in Boston said. “This creates a very tight pressure gradient, meaning strong, potentially damaging winds will accompany the snow.”
Two computer models used by meteorologists to forecast weather differ in their predictions for this weekend.
The American computer model is predicting less snow due to the storm tracking farther away from shore, while a European model forecasts more snow across the area due to a storm track just offshore.
“For those that have been following along, I know you’ve heard it repeated to death, but the key message continues to be the same: guidance is trending favorably for a big storm, but the exact track remains uncertain,” the National Weather Service office in Boston said. “This track is what will tell us exactly where the greatest snow, wind, and coastal flooding concerns are.”
Forecasters predict as the storm intensifies, winds will increase and could gust over 50 miles per hour along the coastline. Wind speeds of this strength, combined with the heavy snow, could result in a blizzard watch being issued ahead of Friday.
A blizzard is a visibility warning, indicating an inability to see more than a quarter-mile due to the blowing snow and strong winds of 35 miles per hour or higher. These conditions need to continue for three hours or more to qualify as an official blizzard.