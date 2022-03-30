GORHAM — John LaPierre retired last New Year’s Eve after a 49-year career in law enforcement, but his used body armor will soon be getting new life protecting emergency responders in Ukraine.
Through April 6, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, which employed LaPierre for the last 15 years, the Littleton Police Department and law-enforcement agencies throughout Coos County are collecting body armor from retired officers.
The body armor will be transported to Concord where on April 8, it will be picked up by the California National Guard and later transferred for distribution in Ukraine.
The effort is the brainchild of John Scarinza of Randolph, who is a Coos County sheriff’s deputy and the former commander of New Hampshire State Police Troop F at Twin Mountain.
Saddened by what he called the illegal, unjustified and brutal invasion of Ukraine by Russia on Feb. 24, Scarinza on Tuesday said he became addicted to following the news.
Struck by the powerful images of destruction and death in Ukraine, especially of children, Scarinza said he realized that he should watch less news and also that he wanted to do something in the Granite State to help his comrades-in-arms in Ukraine.
Scarinza realized that he had two sets of body armor in a closet and that body armor was on a list of items that the government of Ukraine had requested from the international community.
He called his boss, Coos County Sheriff Brian Valerino about contacting retired officers throughout the county and asking them to donate their used body armor and Valerino said he would, along with also donating surplus body armor like LaPierre’s.
“Six weeks ago if you asked me what I knew about Ukraine, I wouldn’t be able to give you a full sentence,” said Scarinza, but now he knows a lot. He appreciates that as the Ukrainians fight back the Russian invaders, that their having used, possibly out-of-date body armor that came from a small town in New Hampshire is absolutely better than no body armor at all.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Scarinza said that some 40 sets of body armor had been collected. Valerino, who is also president of the Coos County Police Chiefs Association, said he would reach out to the group again when it meets Thursday.
Valerino and Scarinza think the body armor will help those who receive it in Ukraine, with LaPierre adding he was glad to learn that his body armor, which he left with the Sheriff’s Office, will be included.
Russia’s war upon Ukraine “is so horrific, it’s beyond comprehension,” said LaPierre, who on Wednesday observed a belated retirement celebration in the form of a low-key lunch with Valerino and Sheriff’s Deputy Gerry Marcou at the Yokohama restaurant in Gorham.
According to several websites, body armor and the components within it, can deteriorate over time, which is why manufacturers rate them for finite periods.
Using expired body armor can create significant liabilities for a department if an officer is injured while using it, Scarinza said, but he, Valerino, LaPierre and Marcou agreed that the body armor going to Ukraine from the North Country will be useful.
“I’m sure they can use all the equipment they can get,” said LaPierre, while Valerino praised the generosity of donors.
“The North Country is certainly answering the call,” said Valerino.