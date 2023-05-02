SHELBURNE — As his toddler son played around his casket, John Scarinza — the retired commander of State Police Troop F, community volunteer, champion maple-syrup maker and lover of all things North Country — was celebrated and mourned as a model human being.
Scarinza, known as “The Mayor” of Randolph, died April 22 at age 63 after a two-year battle with multiple myeloma that few people knew about, said his wife, Jennifer Barton Scarinza, during a standing-room- only funeral service on Monday at the Town & Country Inn and Resort.
The affection that she felt for John, she said, went far beyond the word “love,” noting that even as he fought for his life, her husband focused on his family and especially the couple’s son, Ethan, who was born in May 2021.
The Scarinzas met at a maple-sugaring event, and Jennifer confessed she was “completely smitten” by the man she would later marry. She said the two had shared interests as well as shared values.
In 2012, as the evaporator cooled in the sugar house they had built, “I proposed to him,” said Jennifer, and John accepted.
Her husband went on to build an elaborate venue for their nuptials and rekindled his interest in playing the accordion.
Following his cancer diagnosis in 2021, doctors told the Scarinzas that John potentially had 18 years to live. He downplayed that, Jennifer said, by jokingly questioning how beneficial he would be to her in his 80s.
“Give it to my tough husband to have a tough cancer to fight,” said Jennifer, adding that “most of you never knew he had it,” which was “just the way he wanted.”
Instead, she said, John carried on with the many things that were important to him, including tapping 200 maple trees this February and planning for what to grow in the family garden.
“Throughout his whole illness, his thought was just about us,” said Jennifer, who was “sure he lived as long as he did” out of concern for his family.
At the hospital where Scarinza was treated, he regaled nurses with some of the stories he accumulated over the course of his life, many of which had him as the punchline, said Jennifer.
She and Ethan visited John daily at the hospital, and John, she said, was always quick to highlight to everyone what a great son he had.
Ethan, said Jennifer, “is a natural charmer, just like his dad,” whose sense of humor was ever-present and gently sly, like when John one day announced he realized that his son and other children were “little people.”
When Ethan was born, it was John’s idea, she continued, to “turn our sun room into a ‘son’ room.”
Watching John with Ethan together made her wonder why there was no better word than “love” to describe the feeling, recalling that John was constantly amazed by Ethan, whom he once called “the kindest little kid I ever met.”
John’s death does not end her family’s story of true love, said Jennifer, because it carries on with Ethan and everyone who knew her husband.
She and Ethan will get through this difficult time because John “surrounded us with so much love.” John will be ever-present in the family home, in the North Country that he loved and served, and in particular at the couple’s sugar house, she said.
At the sugar house, the Scarinzas boiled the syrup that won the 2020 New Hampshire Maple Producer’s Carlisle Award for excellence.
In addition to his law enforcement career, which began as an officer with the Gorham Police Department, Scarinza was intensely involved in the activities of his adopted hometown of Randolph — he was a native of Summit, New Jersey — and of Coos County, where he was chairman of the county’s planning board. His term would have expired in June 2024.
In Randolph, Scarinza was a founder of the 12,000-acre Randolph Community Forest, now one of the largest such forests in the Northeast. The forest generates significant tax revenue to the town in the form of sustainable timber harvests, said Barbara Arnold, one of Scarinza’s friends and a speaker at Monday’s service.
Scarinza, according to his obituary, was a past chairman to the Randolph Forest Commission and the Randolph Planning Board, and was a member of the town’s Conservation Commission Board and of the Randolph Mountain Club.
Along with Sugar Hill Fire Chief Allan Clark, Scarinza was a founder of the North Country Public Safety Foundation. The Foundation was formed to support then Sugar Hill Police Chief Jose Pequeno, who as a member of the NH National Guard, was seriously injured while deployed to Iraq in 2006.
Today, the Foundation supports police, firefighters, emergency medical services and Fish & Game personnel in Grafton and Coos counties, which comprise 39 percent of the state’s area and are served by Troop F.
Lt. Michael Cote, the current Troop F commander, said Scarinza had a “distinguished” career with the State Police and was someone who was “more than the uniform or the badge.”
A hunting partner of Scarinza’s, Cote said his late friend was a notorious non-texter — until deer season opened.
After work, Scarinza would go to a favorite spot and then immediately send him a text message declaring “on stand,” Cote said. Frequently that would be followed shortly by a second text “need help dragging” — to indicate he already had bagged a buck.
Then “after the drag, it was story time,” Cote said.
Addressing Scarinza, Cote told him “your work is done, you can rest now…we’ve got it from here.” The law-enforcement community will “watch over your family,” said Cote, who thanked Scarinza for making him a better man.
“I leave you with these words,” Cote summed up: “On stand.”
Jennifer Scarinza said she was deeply grateful to everyone who donated blood or platelets while John was being treated for cancer, and, after she and Ethan led the audience in singing one of his favorite songs – The Itsy Bitsy Spider – she asked for people to submit their favorite stories about her husband.
The stories will be complied into a book for Ethan so that he knows how wonderful his father was, she said.
Meanwhile, “We will plant the seeds that John ordered for us,” said Jennifer, and do all the other things that John would have done with her and Ethan, foremost returning to “our piece of happiness – home – in Randolph.”