Photo: 230503-news-scarinza

SHELBURNE — As his toddler son played around his casket, John Scarinza — the retired commander of State Police Troop F, community volunteer, champion maple-syrup maker and lover of all things North Country — was celebrated and mourned as a model human being.

Scarinza, known as “The Mayor” of Randolph, died April 22 at age 63 after a two-year battle with multiple myeloma that few people knew about, said his wife, Jennifer Barton Scarinza, during a standing-room- only funeral service on Monday at the Town & Country Inn and Resort.