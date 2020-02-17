North Hampton community rallies around homeless couple planning to live in car

NORTH HAMPTON -- Sometimes people just need to take each other under their wings for a while.
That is exactly what Jennifer Talienti Frampton is doing.
Frampton met Virginia and Milan Dubovec earlier this month when they were having trouble with their 20-year-old car. She works as a manager at McCauley Wholesale on Lafayette Road in North Hampton.
When Frampton learned the Dubovecs, ages 71 and 80, were planning to live inside their vehicle at Hampton Beach on some nights so they could pool together the little amount of money they had for local motel rooms until they could find secure housing, Frampton knew something had to be done.
On Feb. 7, Frampton posted on Facebook that the elderly Massachusetts couple needed help.
What has happened since has restored Frampton’s faith in humanity and the Dubovecs’ sense of dignity.
“My phone and my computer just exploded with people in my community,” Frampton said on Friday. “I have some pretty strong faith in God that they were brought here for a reason.”
Frampton described the generous outpouring of support from people on the Seacoast. Discounts on places to stay and gift certificates for local businesses started flowing in.
Frampton and her friends recently took the Dubovecs to Britt’s Pizza in Hampton, where a group of 30 people gathered to celebrate the couple.
“When we see Ginny and Milan, these are like our grandparents. They could be our parents,” Frampton said.
All of this has left Virginia Dubovec eternally grateful. She said the scenario reminds her of the film “It’s a Wonderful Life” where the character George Bailey meets Clarence the angel.
“I just couldn’t help but think I walked into a host of angels. The kindness, it’s beyond anything I thought was possible,” Virginia Dubovec said.
The Dubovecs have been without housing for a while. The couple was able to stay with Virginia’s brother in Ipswich, Mass., until December, but then he had to move.
Their income is $900 a month in social security so finding a place to stay is challenging.
When she was younger, Virginia Dubovec worked as a library assistant at Boston University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Milan Dubovec moved to America from West Germany after escaping communist Czechoslovakia. In Europe, he was successful as an artist, but in the United States, he suffered from discrimination due to language barriers, Virginia Dubovec said.
When Frampton met the Dubovecs, they were down to rationing out a few sausage patties and two corn muffins.
Virginia Dubovec has full faith that Frampton will help them find answers when they could not on their own.
“She’s just a whirlwind,” Virginia Dubovec said of Frampton on Friday. The Dubovecs were meeting with Frampton to work on their case.
Virginia Dubovec said she agreed to share her story publicly because she knows homelessness and housing insecurity issues affect more people than just she and her husband in Massachusetts.
“I think of the veterans and it just breaks my heart,” Virginia Dubovec said. “There are whole families living in their cars.”
According to the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless, the number of individuals experiencing homelessness has more than doubled since 1990.
In Massachusetts, 18,471 people were experiencing homelessness during the January 2019 count, according to the coalition.
Officials at the New Hampshire chapter of the National Alliance to End Homelessness say that it is estimated that 1,450 people are homeless in the Granite State on any given night.