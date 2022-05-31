Madelynn Dinan, a sixth grader at the North Hampton School, reacts as Gov. Sununu tells her in a phone call she will be spending the day with him in Concord as this year’s “Governor For A Day” winner. The call was captured in a video posted on YouTube.
A North Hampton middle schooler has been chosen as this year’s “Governor For A Day” winner.
Madelynn Dinan, a sixth grader at the North Hampton School, will join Gov. Chris Sununu at the State House to act as governor on Wednesday. Dinan was chosen from more than 250 students who submitted an application this year.
In her application letter, Dinan wrote she wants to support small businesses and learn first-hand how state government works.
“I am excited to welcome Governor Madelynn Dinan to the State House tomorrow,” Sununu said in a statement. “While there were so many great submissions, Madelynn’s application highlighted her positive spirit, keen attention to important issues facing New Hampshire, and a willingness to learn and grow.”
A video of Sununu’s call to Dinan letting her know she was chosen was posted on YouTube.com on Tuesday.
“This is literally my dream come true,” Dinan can be heard saying on the video, while crying tears of joy after getting the news.
The “Governor for a Day” initiative was launched in New Hampshire in 2018 to foster civic education and promote youth participation in government. The competition was open to all middle and high school students across the Granite State this year after a brief hiatus due to COVID-19.
Interested applicants were invited to submit a 250–500 word essay completing the sentence, “If I were Governor for a day, I would ...” One individual is selected to serve as the official student “Governor for a Day” and is invited to join Gov. Sununu for a day full of educational experiences.
“I love my home state, and I want to do everything I can for it,” Madelynn wrote in her submission. “I can’t imagine living anywhere else, and because of that, it is my duty and pleasure to help my state grow and thrive. I would love going to the Capitol Building and seeing how the government operates. I was about to go on a field trip to the Capitol when (COVID) struck, and this would be a great chance for me to do what I never got to.”
Sununu told Dinan her essay was “awesome,” and let her know arrangements would be made for a state trooper to pick her up and take her to Concord on June 1, if that date worked for her and her family.
Dinan said she has a chorus concert Wednesday night, but thought spending a day at the State House would be “fine.”
“Here’s the best part — you’re the governor, so you get to make your own schedule,” Sununu tells Dinan in the video. “Don’t worry about it — you get to be in charge.”