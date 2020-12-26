NORTH STRATFORD – The New Hampshire Lottery said someone got quite a Christmas gift Friday when they purchased a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million at the Northwoods Trading Post.
The identity of the person or persons with the winning ticket won’t be known until Monday at the earliest, when they can claim the prize at Lottery headquarters in Concord, said Maura McCann, the Lottery’s director of marketing.
McCann said the winning ticket had “all the winning numbers (17 23 36 69 70 )” to win the million, but not the Mega Ball of 19, which would have given them the entire Mega Millions prize, estimated at $376 million after no one won it Friday.
McCann said that $1 million winning tickets for the Dec. 25 drawing also were sold in New York and Texas.
“It would be nice,” said Mary Chapple, general manager at the Northwoods Trading Post, if the winner is “a local" from either New Hampshire's North Country or the nearby Northeast Kingdom of Vermont, where she lives.
The store, where she has worked for 22 years, once sold a $10,000 winning lottery ticket, but Friday’s Mega Millions is by far the biggest, she said.
The Trading Post, which is open 365 days a year, operated from between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday, said Chapple, rather than its usual 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and she and a fellow employee split the time behind the counter.
Chapple said the New Hampshire Lottery machine, located a short distance from the counter, was busy Friday.
“I’ve been telling people to check their tickets” to see if they’re the million-dollar winner, she said.