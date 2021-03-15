The Bob Baines Annual Blarney Breakfast won’t be breakfast as usual this year due to COVID-19, but those who want to support the charities can do so through online donations.
This would have been the 20th year of the annual fundraiser, former Manchester Mayor Bob Baines said.
“I think the breakfast last year was the last event of its kind in New Hampshire before everything shut down,” said Baines. “We were nervous but went ahead with it, and then everything just stopped.”
The annual fundraiser won’t be held this year, but Baines hopes March 2022 might be different.
“Hopefully we’ll be back together next year,” said Baines. “But the need doesn’t go away for these charities, so we’re asking people to donate if they are so inclined.”
To donate to the Bob Baines Blarney Breakfast 2021 online, go to https://iine.org/bbbb.
The annual breakfast fundraiser benefits three charities — the American Red Cross, the Manchester Police Athletic League and the Shirley Brulotte Fund, which provides support to the International Institute of Manchester.
“We’re on pause this year but we’ve raised almost $1.5 million for the cause over the past 20 years for these causes,” Baines said. “I hope we can continue that this year.”