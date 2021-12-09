TILTON — Having raised more than $7 million in its first 39 years to support programs for children and families, the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction is marking its 40th anniversary with a new location and format but the same commitment to eradicating hidden poverty.
The 2021 auction began Tuesday and takes place daily through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
It was founded in 1981 by Warren Bailey, a then on-air personality at radio station WLNH as a consequence of a discovery he made while doling out winnings in a station promotion.
Spotting a car parked on Messer Street with the required WLNH bumper sticker, Bailey found out who its owner was and prepared to offer him one of three envelopes containing cash.
What should have been a happy moment for the winner, however, became an epiphany for Bailey, who learned that the man and his wife, both in their 20’s, worked different shifts to afford their unheated, unfurnished apartment. The couple took turns caring for their newborn child, which Bailey observed was in a blanket on the floor.
They weren’t moving, as Bailey initially thought, but were the first of what he on Wednesday called “the hidden poverty in the Lakes Region.”
“I was shocked and saddened,” said Bailey, adding that the experience led him to pitch his bosses about doing a live auction fundraiser from a van in the parking lot of what was then the Lakes Region YMCA on North Main Street in Laconia. They said yes.
That first auction raised $2,100, while in 2020, the auction, which is a 501c3 nonprofit, distributed $494,430 to more than 60 fellow nonprofits that provide child and family resources; food and shelter security; and health care, substance-abuse prevention and victim outreach.
Originally intended to focus on the Laconia area, the auction now supports programs in the Lakes, Newfound and Pemi-Baker regions and as far south as Pittsfield and west as Franklin.
Bailey said he never envisioned the auction having that expansive a reach.
“I thought from Year 1 through Year 10 that we would come to a point where the auction is not needed,” said Bailey, “but in Year 11, this whole world — the Lakes Region — opened up” and had to be served, he said.
“There are children and adults who are truly in need,” he said, and the more that auction officials knew of the need, the harder they worked to meet it.
All the money the auction brings in is spent locally, said Bailey.
Jill Ober, who has volunteered for 20 years, said the auction has been part of her family from nearly its beginning. She recalled how in the auction’s third year, thieves broke into the auction’s storage trailer and made off with everything. Her family, which made maple syrup, brought a gallon of the stuff to Bailey to auction off.
Later, as a single mother, Ober said she was struck by how fortunate she was to be able to provide winter clothing to her daughter, while other parents weren’t so fortunate.
Not having money to donate to the auction, she donated her time and is now one of its most visible faces.
The auction aids long-established programs, like the Boys & Girls Club of Central New Hampshire, as well as newer ones like Advantage Kids Tennis.
Jaimie Sousa, who has been the chair of the auction since 2017, said the auction needs more donated items to sell.
She is hopeful that the community will respond and that the auction’s being “in a new spot” — now at the Tanger Outlets — ”has put us before some new eyes.”