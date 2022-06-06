HOLDERNESS – Citizens of the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk Abenaki Nation came to the Holderness Historical Society on Saturday to demonstrate their traditional life-supporting and survival skills, including how to make a dugout canoe.
Co-sponsored by the Hopkinton Historical Society, the event drew hundreds of people for a demonstration of ash-splint basket-making, a display of pottery, construction of a birch bark canoe, storytelling and drumming, and the transformation of a 350-pound white-pine log into a dugout.
The dugout has a special meaning for the organization because a predecessor was discovered in 1939 in nearby Squam Lake, said Tink Taylor, a director of the Holderness Historical Society.
It has been carbon-dated to 1660, “plus or minus five years,” Taylor said, and spent many years at the Shelburne Museum on Lake Champlain before its return in 2019 to Squam and the Historical Society, where it is a featured item.
The dugout made Saturday will be used to educate schoolchildren about how such craft were fashioned, said Taylor, and the plan is to give them the opportunity of finishing it, employing traditional tools.
Chief Don Stevens of the Nulhegan Abenaki Tribe said the tribe worked with the Historical Society to get the nearly 400-year old dugout back to Holderness. Western Abenaki territory stretches from the village of Turners Falls, Mass., up into Vermont and Canada and includes all of New Hampshire and parts of western Maine, he said.
Tribe members had last been in town in 2011 for the 250th anniversary of its incorporation. For Stevens, the purpose of the gathering in Holderness was twofold.
“We really want to educate people about the Abenaki culture and to show that we’re still here. We didn’t die out," Stevens said. "We still have a thriving community here in New Hampshire.”
“If we can educate one more person (about the Abenaki), we’ve succeeded,” said Stevens, who is executive director of the Barton, Vt.-based Abenaki Helping Abenaki nonprofit.
He said while society is increasingly appreciative of Native American culture and history, the reality is that “As a minority population, we continue to be harassed and ignored, and discriminated against, but with education, we’re at least removing the fear people had” of Native Americans.
“Are we better than we were?” Stevens asked himself, indicating that the answer was a qualified yes, “but we’re not where we should be.”
Vicki Blanchard of Hillsborough, a captain of clinical systems at the New Hampshire Fire & EMS Academy and a citizen of the Nulhegan Band of Coosuk Abenaki, said she is proud of her heritage.
Also a potter, she recalled a long ago visit to the Hopkinton Historical Society during which she was struck by the thought that “I’m holding something my ancestors made right here in New Hampshire.”
Blanchard now makes pottery inspired by that experience, a number of which she brought to Holderness.
Brian Chenevert and Dan Shears came up from Massachusetts to fulfill a pledge they made to the Holderness Historical Society.
“We said that if you’re doing an educational outreach” about dugouts, “well do one to show how it’s done,” Chenevert said.
The dugout fashioned Saturday will tip the scales at about 175 pounds when finished. Due to their weight, dugouts were used on “lakes only,” he said.
“You don’t want to carry that,” Chenevert said, whereas a birch-bark canoe, weighing about 45 pounds, could be used on both lakes and rivers because it could be easily moved.
Chenevert said the public’s reception to the dugout making, which included using fire to hollow out the log, “has been great” and was marked by “a lot of questions” from onlookers.