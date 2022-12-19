The number of suspected fatal overdoses in New Hampshire’s two largest cities is up 30% over last year, officials said Monday.
According to American Medical Response (AMR), the ambulance service for Manchester and Nashua, the number of suspected opioid overdoses in Manchester increased in November and decreased in Nashua.
There were 63 suspected opioid overdoses between Nashua and Manchester during November, bringing the total for 2022 to 879.
AMR medics responded to 48 suspected opioid overdoses in Manchester and 15 in Nashua last month. Suspected opioid overdoses in Manchester increased by 14 from October numbers, while Nashua decreased by 7.
“Deaths continue to be a significant concern,” Chris Stawasz, regional director of American Medical Response. “People who use illicit drugs should bear in mind that it is highly likely there is some quantity of synthetic Fentanyl in virtually any substance that they are using and it can kill you the very first time you use it.”
Preliminary data shows that there were eight likely opioid related deaths in November, pending verification from the Office of the NH Chief Medical Examiner — five in Manchester and three in Nashua.
Preliminary data shows Nashua has experienced 39 suspected opioid related deaths through November, up 30% year over year. Preliminary reports show Manchester with 73 suspected opioid related deaths through November, also up over 30% year over year.
That’s a total of 112 suspected opioid overdose deaths through November in the two cities combined.
According to AMR, of the 879 suspected opioid overdoses reported this year in Manchester and Nashua, 41% occurred in a home or residence, 23% happened in a public building or area, and 18% in a vehicle or roadway.
Just 6% took place in a hotel or motel.
In 30% of the overdoses, a bystander or member of the public administered Narcan prior to EMS personnel arriving on scene.
Year to date, 35% of individuals involved in suspected opioid overdoses in both cities gave no fixed address or said they were homeless. Thirty-two percent gave Manchester as their home address, 18% said Nashua.
Of the 804 overdose victims, 75% were male, 25% female, with an average age of 41. Seventy-four percent of overdose victims reported their ethnicity as Caucasian, with 4% reporting as Black and 4% as Hispanic or Latino. Seventeen percent reported their ethnicity as ‘unknown.’
“AMR medics continue to see and listen to reports from suspected opioid overdose patients who believed they were not specifically using opioids and were surprised that they overdosed on an opioid,” said Stawasz. “Methamphetamine use, which is not currently tracked and not included in this report, continues to be seen mixed with opioid use. Meth is a particularly dangerous drug for both users and first responders as it can cause extreme excited delirium and alarmingly unpredictable behavior in users.”
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.
“There is no safe illicit drug,” Stawasz said in an email. “Users should bear in mind that it is highly likely there is some quantity of synthetic Fentanyl in virtually any substance that they are using.”
Users should not use alone, should have Narcan readily available, and in New Hampshire they can seek addiction treatment to prevent death by accessing the N.H. Doorway program. The N.H. Doorway program can be accessed by calling 2-1-1 at any time of the day or night.