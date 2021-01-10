Statistics released by American Medical Response show significant year-over-year decreases in the number of opioid-related overdoses and deaths in the state’s two largest cities last year.
The statistics run contrary to national data showing the number of drug overdoses in the U.S. reached a record high in 2020.
Manchester saw a 28% decrease in opioid-related overdose deaths in 2020 compared to 2019, from 568 to 412.
Nashua saw its number drop by 23% (266 to 206), despite the closure of its version of the Safe Station program at fire stations. Manchester, the birthplace of Safe Station, still operates its program, which connects drug/substance abusers with immediate treatment.
“The pandemic resulted in significantly less human movement due to the ‘stay at home/safer at home’ programs and seems to have positively impacted people’s substance use disorders somehow,” said Chris Stawasz, Northeast regional director of government affairs for American Medical Response (AMR).
“Exactly how and why remains to be determined. Overall, I believe the three main goals of less loss of life, less overdoses and more treatment options and availability were all met in 2020 despite the multiple and significant challenges that everyone faced.”
There were 32 suspected fatal opioid ODs in Manchester during 2020 and an additional 7 pending further information. Those numbers are down 42% from the 56 fatal overdoses reported in 2019.
In Nashua, 22 of the 2020 overdoses were fatal, down from the 35 reported in 2019.
Nationally, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports for the 12 months ending in May 2020, roughly 81,230 people died of a drug overdose in the United States.
"This represents a worsening of the drug overdose epidemic in the United States and is the largest number of drug overdoses for a 12-month period ever recorded," the CDC reported in a health advisory.
The agency noted that although drug overdose deaths had been increasing in the months preceding the COVID-19 pandemic, the latest numbers suggest an acceleration of overdose deaths during the pandemic.
"The disruption to daily life due to the COVID-19 pandemic has hit those with substance use disorder hard," CDC Director Robert Redfield, MD, said in a statement.
Synthetic opioids ― specifically illegally manufactured fentanyl ― appear to be the main factor in the increases in overdose deaths, increasing 38.4% from the 12-month period leading up to June 2019 compared with the 12-month period leading up to May 2020.
During this time period, 37 of the 38 U.S. jurisdictions with available synthetic opioid data reported increases in synthetic opioid-involved overdose deaths. Eighteen of these jurisdictions reported increases greater than 50%, while 10 western states reported over a 98% increase in synthetic opioid-involved deaths.
Overdose deaths involving cocaine also increased by 26.5%.
“The increase in overdose deaths is concerning.” said Deb Houry, M.D., M.P.H., director of CDC’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, in a statement. “CDC’s Injury Center continues to help and support communities responding to the evolving overdose crisis. Our priority is to do everything we can to equip people on the ground to save lives in their communities.”