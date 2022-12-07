TILTON — With the number of surviving World War II veterans dwindling, the 81st anniversary of the “date which will live in infamy” was observed Wednesday at the New Hampshire Veterans Home.
Shawn Buck, director of the State Veterans Cemetery, was chosen by Veterans Home residents to deliver the Pearl Harbor observance keynote speech.
Buck likened Pearl Harbor to a more recent but just as infamous day — Sept. 11, 2001 — when terrorists hijacked airliners and slammed three of them into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. Passengers aboard a fourth plane fought with the terrorists before crashing in a Pennsylvania field.
“It’s right that we remember those days,” said Buck, and more broadly, remember “those who served” in the armed forces.
According to its records, there were 113 World War II veterans at the Veterans Home in 2011, but five years later the number was down to 74, and now only 17 residents remain.
Despite their dwindling ranks, there are more residents living longer at the Veterans Home, said Veterans Home Public Relations Director Sarah Stanley, noting that since 2015, 62 veterans have celebrated a century of life, while one lived to 110.
The last resident of the Veterans Home who was at Pearl Harbor when it was attacked on Dec. 7, 1941, was Walter Borchert, a New York native who spent most of his life in the Lakes Region.
At the time of the attack, Borchert was serving aboard the USS Ward, a destroyer in a “nest” of destroyers near “Battleship Row” when he heard shots that he initially thought were from routine machine-gun training.
Eating an egg sandwich and drinking a cup of coffee, Borchert quickly learned, however, that the Japanese had struck Pearl Harbor.
Borchert, who died while a resident of the Veterans Home on Dec. 14, 2019 at age 98, in his later years would good-naturedly answer questions about his ruined breakfast, but he would also stress, fewer people were observing the Pearl Harbor anniversary.
Borchert’s death represents the continued passing of the “greatest generation” at the Veterans Home, said Stanley.
On Wednesday, via a surrogate and videos, the four members of New Hampshire’s legislative delegation each sent Pearl Harbor observance greetings to the Veterans Home.
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan pointed out that “Pearl Harbor forever changed the United States,” adding that “We must never forget what happened on Dec. 7, 1941.”
U.S. Rep. Ann Kuster echoed that sentiment, saying the valor and patriotism of those who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor will be remembered as well as their lost potential.
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas said 2,403 people lost their lives in the attack and another 1,000 were injured.
“Today,” said Pappas, “we honor those Americans who answered their county’s call to duty.”