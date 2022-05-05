A Portsmouth police detective is being credited with saving the life of a despondent man who was threatening to jump off the Piscataqua River Bridge Thursday morning.
Detective Rochelle Jones, the department’s community outreach officer, had just arrived at work around 8 a.m. when her shift commander told her there was a situation on the bridge, which carries traffic on Interstate 95 between New Hampshire and Maine and rises 135 feet above the river at high tide.
Jones joined the Seacoast Emergency Response crisis negotiation team in March, and had just returned from a regional training conference on Wednesday. She also has gone through training with NAMI-New Hampshire on helping individuals experiencing a mental health crisis.
Her training stressed “active listening,” and that’s what Jones did on the bridge Thursday morning.
The man, in his 30s, “was very frustrated about some issues he was having,” Jones said later. “Some are world problems and some are personal problems.”
“I just really was empathetic to him and tried to put myself in his shoes,” she said. “Many people today are feeling like you’re alone and people aren’t listening. When some things go bad, it just kind of spirals.”
The man had some demands, and Jones was honest about what she could and could not promise. But she told him she would help.
“We will do this together,” she said.
The initial call came in around 6:30 a.m. for a person on the northbound side of the bridge, according to Lt. Lucas Hare from Maine State Police. But when the first trooper arrived, the man jumped onto a catwalk under the bridge.
Negotiators tried to talk with the man but it was difficult to communicate on the busy bridge, Hare said. That’s when police made the decision to shut down the highway in both directions.
“They couldn’t hear him because of the traffic noise,” Hare said. “We tried by phone, we tried in person. We just decided to shut it down so they could speak with him.”
Hare said Jones did not know the man personally, but “she just was able to build a rapport very quickly.”
“Within 20 minutes of her being there, it had been resolved,” he said. “It was really great.”
At one point, the man requested a cigarette. With her crisis team leader, a Rye police officer, holding onto her duty belt to keep her safe, Jones leaned over to hand the man one and made eye contact with the man. “I didn’t want to throw something down like I’m feeding animals,” she said. “I wanted to give him the opportunity to take it from me as a person.
“I felt like that was good for us to be up close. He could see me as a person,” she said. “Just making sure he knew he’s important and his life is important, regardless of how he’s feeling in the moment.”
She showed him a ladder he could climb up when he was ready. And she promised that no one would grab him, that he could walk on his own to her cruiser and she would take him to the hospital to get help.
And that’s what he did a few minutes later.
Jones drove the man to a Maine hospital, gave him her contact information and promised to continue the conversation they had started on the bridge.
“He hugged me,” she said. “He said thank you, and I said, ‘No, thank you for coming up.’”
Jones, 45, who has been a police officer for 20 years, said the community should be proud of how first responders from numerous agencies worked together to save one person’s life. State police from Maine and New Hampshire, Portsmouth police and fire, and highway department personnel from both states were on the scene. In the water below, boats from the Coast Guard and New Hampshire Marine Patrol were standing by in case the man jumped and had to be rescued from the frigid water.
“We were all there with one collective purpose,” Jones said. “We have this many resources here for this one person because we want to save their life.”
The bridge was shut down for about two hours, and traffic backed up for about 6 miles in both directions. Maine state police got some angry calls from drivers late for work and appointments.
But Hare said the outcome was worth it. In his experience, only one person has survived after jumping off that bridge.
“We do understand it was inconvenient, but we probably saved somebody’s life by doing what we did,” Hare said. “I think it’s worthwhile.”
When Jones was a rookie officer, she responded to a call for a jumper on the Memorial Bridge, which connects Kittery and downtown Portsmouth.
“Just as I was driving there and at the foot of the bridge, I saw him commit suicide,” she said. The man was someone she had known in school.
She thought about that classmate Thursday after leaving the man safely in the hospital and promising to be in touch.
“It felt really good to be able to help somebody,” she said.
• The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, as well as prevention and crisis resources. Call 1-800-273-8255 or go to: https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org.