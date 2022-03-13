City officials are scheduled to take up a proposal to rename a park in Ward 9 after the late Barbara Shaw this week, as voters elect a candidate to fill her vacant seat on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Shaw, 79, died Dec. 22 following complications from a planned surgery. She had been an alderman for 12 years — the longest-serving female alderman in Queen City history — and was first elected to the state Legislature in 2000 as a Democrat.
Mayor Joyce Craig has submitted a request to the aldermanic Committee on Lands and Buildings to rename Brown and Mitchell Park in honor of Shaw.
Brown and Mitchell Park is located off W. Mitchell St., near the Hollows Disc Golf Course North in Ward 9.
“As a former teacher and administrator in Manchester, Barbara’s passion was focused on improving educational outcomes for our students,” writes Craig in a memo to aldermen. “ And as a public servant, she continued that work and positively impacted the lives of countless Manchester residents. Barbara’s kindness, dedication, and genuine love for Manchester were apparent in everything she did.”
The committee is scheduled to meet Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. at City Hall.
That same day, residents of Ward 9 will cast ballots in a special election to choose between two candidates vying for the right to fill the vacant Ward 9 alderman seat. Polls will be open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bishop Leo E. O’Neil Youth Center, 30 South Elm St.
Two-time mayoral candidate and former state Rep. Victoria Sullivan and retired Hooksett and Manchester Fire Chief Jim Burkush are both running for the seat left vacant by Shaw’s death.
In a statement, Sullivan said, “after much consideration and encouragement” from her family, neighbors and supporters she is running for the seat.
“When I ran for mayor, I promised the voters I would never quit listening to their concerns or ensuring their voices were heard at City Hall,” said Sullivan. “Since November, the issues plaguing our city have only gotten worse; crime has increased, education scores have continued to plummet, transparency has diminished, the homeless crisis has worsened, and taxes are set to go up. The reality is that we desperately need more leaders in Manchester who are willing to stand up, recognize our problems, and have a vision to bring about a brighter future. I look forward to hopefully being a voice for a better tomorrow representing my home ward and an agent of positive change for our city as a whole.”
Sullivan lost to Mayor Joyce Craig in 2019, 11,051 to 8,441. She fared better in their 2021 rematch but still fell short, losing 10,247 to 9,016, or 53% to 47%. Sullivan won four of the city’s 12 wards in November 2021: 6, 8, 9 and 11.
Burkush, who served the Manchester Fire Department for four decades before retiring as chief in 2017, is a former state representative and current commissioner for the Manchester Department of Public Works.
In announcing his run, he said he brings over 44 years of experience in public service to his campaign.
“The people of Manchester are some of the hardest-working Granite State citizens you can find, and they deserve homegrown representation that is engaged, fiscally responsible, and in touch with the needs of the community,” said Burkush in a statement. “I’ve lived in Ward 9 my entire life, and I have worked to keep my neighbors and fellow residents safe and well-served by their public service agencies. As alderman, I will keep taxes low, ensure that all city services are running smoothly, and focus on addressing our housing and homeless crisis,” he said.
“I have proudly served this community for 44 years, and I look forward to working hard for the residents of our ward.”
Burkush ran against Shaw for the Ward 9 seat in 2017, falling 23 votes short in a bid to unseat the incumbent — 924 to 901.
City Clerk Matt Normand has said the top vote-getter on March 15 could be sworn in as soon as the recount period passes on March 18.
Aldermen voted last August to approve a new policy allowing aldermanic vacancies to be filled through a single, winner-take-all election.